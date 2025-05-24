Cavaliers Named Potential Landing Spot for Free Agent Forward

As we approach the offseason, Koby Altman will likely be looking to improve the Cleveland Cavaliers depth chart. Kenny Atkinson’s team needs a fresh influx of talent into the bench rotation.

Jedd Pagaudan of ClutchPoints has pinpointed Guerschon Yabusele as a potential free agency target for Cleveland. The powerful forward impressed for Nick Nurse’s team this summer. Yabusele will be an unrestricted free agent, having signed a one-year veteran minimum deal upon returning to the NBA this summer.

“In the 2025 NBA playoffs, there were plenty of stretches where the Cavs opted to sit Allen, going small instead to match the Pacers’ pace and to allow them to cover more ground defensively. Perhaps adding another big who is versatile defensively and can even make open jump shots could help the Cavs. Enter Guerschon Yabusele…He would allow the Cavs to shapeshift against more teams.”

Yabusele suited up for the Sixers on 70 occasions this season. He averaged 11 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists while shooting 50.1% from the field and 38% from 3-point range. He would add a reliable and versatile presence to Cleveland’s second unit, while also removing some of the over-reliance on Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley.

Yabusele’s Potential Free Agency Value Revealed

During a recent episode of the “NBA Front Office” show with Keith Smith and Trevor Lane, the duo discussed the potential price point for Yabusele’s next contract.

“5.685 million so $5.67 million, on the taxpayer mid-level expectation,” Smith said. That’s about where I see him as well. I think he’s going to get a bump over his minimum contract that he played for this year. Between the work he did overseas, the Olympics, and then the way that translated into him having a very strong NBA season, it’s no longer a prove-it type situation for him…Five-six million bucks, sure, yeah, that makes sense, especially if you’re a team where it is. We don’t have a lot of holes to fill. We really need somebody who is a true four, but can play a little bit of small-ball five.”

Yabusele has earned his pay rise, having impressed for the Sixers and France in the 2024 Paris Olympics. However, given the cost of Cleveland’s current roster, it’s unclear whether a full taxpayer MLE would be seen as too costly for Yabusele.

Cavaliers Will Face a Fight From the Sixers

During a recent news conference, Morey was open regarding his desire to keep Yabusele around beyond this season.

“We love what Guerschon was able to bring,” Morey said, via Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire. “I think that was a great job by our scouting department. A great job by the coaching staff getting the most out of him. Just like Paul (George), he got pressed into some roles that were a little different from what he thought. We thought he was gonna play more of the 4 and he’s excelled there. He gave us a lot of minutes at the 5 as well.”

Morey continued.

“The team going forward, I think his mix of minutes will be a little different when we’re healthy.” Morey finished. “Obviously, he’s an unrestricted free agent so it’s not for sure whenever that happens, but we would like to retain him.”

Still, if Cleveland truly views Yabusele as an essential piece, they could likely find a way to add him to the rotation ahead of next season. Right now, though, Altman is likely taking stock of the talent at Atkinson’s disposal and where it would benefit the most from some fresh talent. Only then can he begin making moves to try to improve a roster that dominated the regular season.