Cleveland Star James Harden Blamed For Cavaliers Not Getting LeBron James

Charles Barkley believes James Harden’s situation with the Cleveland Cavaliers may have played a role in keeping LeBron James from completing another homecoming.

Barkley stressed that he had no evidence for his theory, but the TNT analyst wondered whether Cleveland’s long-term commitment to Harden ultimately made the Cavaliers a less attractive destination for James. Instead, James signed with the Philadelphia 76ers after leaving the Los Angeles Lakers.

“I was disappointed he went to Philly,” Barkley said on the September 3 episode of “The Bill Simmons Podcast.” “I thought it would have been a great ending for him to go back to Cleveland.”

The comments come about 50 minutes into the podcast.

Barkley went even further, saying a James return would have immediately changed his outlook on the Eastern Conference.

“If LeBron went to the Cavaliers, they would have been my preseason pick,” Barkley said. “They got a really, really good team. They just need some leadership.”

Charles Barkley Points to James Harden Deal

Bill Simmons said he also believed Cleveland appeared to be a serious possibility for James early in free agency.

“It seemed like at the beginning of free agency he was headed to Cleveland,” Simmons said, adding that something appeared to have changed James’ thinking.

That is when Barkley raised Harden as a possible factor.

Importantly, Barkley made clear that he was speculating and had no inside information regarding James’ decision. He nevertheless theorized that James learning Harden could remain in Cleveland for several more seasons “probably” helped scare him away.

There is no established evidence that Harden’s contract caused James to choose Philadelphia.

The Cavaliers officially went forward with Harden on August 20. The 11-time All-Star agreed to return on a reported three-year, $97 million contract that includes a player option in the third season and a trade kicker, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Harden had opted out earlier in the offseason while seeking additional long-term security.

The move kept together the Harden-Donovan Mitchell partnership after Cleveland acquired Harden from the Los Angeles Clippers at the 2026 trade deadline.

Harden averaged 23.6 points, 8.0 assists and 4.8 rebounds during the regular season, giving Cleveland another high-level creator alongside Mitchell.

The Cavaliers ultimately reached the Eastern Conference Finals before being swept by the eventual champion New York Knicks.

LeBron James Could Have Changed Cavaliers’ Ceiling

That playoff run helps explain why Barkley remains fascinated by what James could have added.

Cleveland already has Mitchell and Harden in the backcourt with Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen anchoring the frontcourt. Barkley believed adding James’ playmaking and experience to that group could have made the Cavaliers the team to beat in the East.

“If he went back to Cleveland, they would have been the favorite,” Barkley said. “No question.”

James instead chose Philadelphia in July.

The NBA’s all-time leading scorer had previously informed the Lakers that he intended to play elsewhere for the 2026-27 season. He eventually joined a 76ers roster headlined by Joel Embiid, announcing that he believed he could help Philadelphia compete for a championship.

For Barkley, the missed Cleveland reunion was about more than basketball.

James began his NBA career with the Cavaliers in 2003, returned to the franchise in 2014 and delivered Cleveland its first NBA championship in 2016. Barkley argued that another return — and especially another championship — would have provided a fitting final chapter.

He even said winning another championship in Cleveland late in James’ career could have given him what Barkley considered the greatest overall career in sports history.

Instead, Cleveland heads toward the 2026-27 season with Harden, Mitchell, Mobley and Allen still forming the core of a team coming off an Eastern Conference Finals appearance.

And James will begin his latest championship pursuit somewhere Barkley clearly did not expect: Philadelphia.