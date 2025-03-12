Cleveland Cavaliers Achieve Second 15 Game Winning Streak

With their victory over the Brooklyn Nets, the Cleveland Cavaliers have accomplished a rare feat in NBA history.

The Cavaliers are the sixth team in NBA history to post two 15+ game winning streaks in the same season. Lead by guard Donovan Mitchell, the 2024-25 Cavs join the 1946-47 Washington Capitals (which no longer exist), the 1970-71 Milwaukee Bucks, the 1996-97 Utah Jazz, the 1999-2000 Los Angeles Lakers, and the 2006-07 Phoenix Suns as the only teams with multiple in one season.

Cleveland’s feat is one that should be celebrated, as the now 55-10 team holds a comfortable eight-game lead over the Boston Celtics for the top seed in the Eastern Conference. The Cavs are currently the number one offense in the NBA today, averaging 122.7 points per contest, and second in the league in point differential with 11.2, only trailing the 53-12 Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Cavs success can be attributed to a number of factors. The backcourt of Mitchell and Darius Garland has proven to be a force of nature, and twin towers Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen can’t be praised enough for their defense, let alone Mobley’s emergence. After acquiring wing DeAndre Hunter at the trade deadline, the Cavaliers haven’t lost a single game and look to make their first finals run since 2018.

The Cavs have achieved a rare feat, but winning streaks don’t guarantee championships. Of the teams with two 15-game win streaks, only the 71 Bucks and the 2000 Lakers have an NBA Championship. The Cavs and their accomplishments are right to be celebrated, but the team’s best test won’t be how many win streaks they have. The real number the team wants to get to is 16.

The Cavs look to extend their winning streak Friday, March 14th at the Memphis Grizzlies.