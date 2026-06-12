Cleveland Cavaliers Get Bad News About Their Unrestricted Free Agent

The Cleveland Cavaliers have several unrestricted free agents this offseason, including Dean Wade, Keon Ellis, Thomas Bryant and Larry Nance Jr. James Harden could also be an unrestricted free agent if he opts out of his player option for next season.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype delivered a piece of bad news for the Cavaliers regarding one of their upcoming free agents. Scotto reported that the Cavs might have a hard time re-signing Wade to a new contract because of the second apron.

“With the Cleveland Cavaliers currently hovering near the second apron, forward Dean Wade could be hard to retain this summer as an unrestricted free agent, with several teams having the non-taxpayer mid-level exception available expected to be interested in him,” Scott wrote. “Last season, Wade hoped to sign an extension with the Cavaliers, league sources told HoopsHype.”

Wade has become an important part of the Cavs’ success over the years. He has started 100 games in the past three seasons. He averaged 5.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists this season, while shooting 36.2% from 3-point range.

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Major Decision

The Cleveland Cavaliers were active at the trade deadline, making some moves that helped them reach the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2018. They acquired James Harden from the Los Angeles Clippers and Keon Ellis and Dennis Schroder from the Sacramento Kings.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, the Cavaliers have a way to retain Dean Wade this offseason, but it could cost them Ellis.

“Sources say that team officials already concede behind the scenes that it will be extremely difficult to keep both players,” Fischer wrote. “My early read: The priority is likely going to be bringing back Wade, who started a career-high 38 games this season and has been one of Cleveland’s top point-of-attack defenders as a jumbo-sized swingman.”

Tommy Wild of CavsRoundtable argued that the financial constraints of being a second apron team could affect how the Cavs will bring back Wade. The player’s camp is reportedly seeking at least $15 million per season.

James Harden is due for a new contract if he opts out, while Donovan Mitchell is eligible for an extension.

Dean Wade’s NBA Career

The Cleveland Cavaliers signed Dean Wade as an undrafted free agent in 2019. Wade was not selected in the draft despite four solid seasons with the Kansas State Wildcats. He mainly played for the Canton Charge in the NBA G League as a rookie before becoming a valuable role player in his second season.

In seven seasons with the Cavs, Wade is averaging 5.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists on 36.7% shooting from beyond the arc. Standing at 6-foot-9, he could also guard both forward positions.