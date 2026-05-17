Cleveland Cavaliers Land Unexpected Name on Injury Report Vs. Pistons

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons tip off Game 7 tonight at 8 p.m. ET in Detroit, with a spot in the Eastern Conference Finals on the line. Before the ball goes up, both teams have names on the injury report worth knowing about.

Per the official NBA injury report, Cleveland’s Larry Nance Jr. is listed as doubtful with an illness. On the Detroit side, Kevin Huerter, Caris LeVert, and Duncan Robinson are all listed as questionable heading into tonight’s winner-take-all game.

Nance​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Jr., 33 years old, is a backup forward-center for the Cavaliers who is averaging 3.7 points and 2.7 rebounds in limited bench minutes this season.

His absence would not alter Cleveland’s rotation in any significant way. The main focus of the Cavs is on Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen, and none of these players are mentioned in the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌report.

The real story here is on Detroit’s side. And it starts with Duncan Robinson.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons Game 7 Injury Report

Robinson has been one of the more reliable wings in this series. He is averaging 11.8 points and shooting 44.7 percent from three this postseason. When he is at his best and in form, he is a weapon for Cleveland which other teams simply cannot ignore, even when he doesn’t have the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ball.

He​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ has been struggling with his back for this series and being doubtful again for Game 7 is something that Cleveland can take advantage of. A restricted Robinson is far less threatening from a tactical point of view than a fit ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌one.

Caris LeVert and Kevin Huerter are the other two names on Detroit’s report. LeVert has been a steady rotation piece off the bench all postseason, while Huerter has barely seen the floor this round due to his adductor injury. Neither absence would be crippling for Detroit, but losing depth in a Game 7 on a short turnaround is never ideal.

What Detroit’s Injuries Could Mean for Cleveland Tonight

This series has been a grind from start to finish. Both teams have now played consecutive Game 7s this postseason, and Detroit has not lost an elimination game yet, winning all four when facing elimination. The Pistons are not a team that folds when shorthanded.

Still, Cleveland needs every edge it can get. The Cavs have had a rough time winning on the road this postseason, picking up just one away win through six games. Getting Robinson and LeVert at less than full strength is the kind of small edge the Cavs will gladly take heading into Detroit tonight.

Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET, with a spot in the Eastern Conference Finals waiting for whoever survives.