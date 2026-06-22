Cleveland Cavaliers Announce Decision on 4th-Year Guard Before NBA Draft

The Cleveland Cavaliers are keeping Craig Porter Jr. in place before the 2026 NBA Draft.

Cleveland announced on June 22 that it exercised Porter’s fourth-year team option, ensuring the 26-year-old guard remains under contract for the 2026-27 season. The timing matters: the NBA Draft begins June 23 and runs through June 24, and the Cavaliers now have one less backcourt decision hanging over their roster before draft night.

The move is not a blockbuster, but it is the kind of smaller roster decision that matters for a team trying to stay competitive without wasting cheap, useful depth. Porter’s option carries a $2.4 million cap hit for next season, according to SalarySwish, a modest number for a guard who has already shown he can absorb regular-season minutes when Cleveland needs another ball-handler.

For the Cavaliers, that makes the decision fairly straightforward. Porter is not being paid like a locked-in rotation player, but he gives Cleveland another guard who knows the system, can defend, handle the ball and survive minutes around higher-usage players.

Cavaliers Keep Craig Porter Jr. on Team-Friendly Deal

Porter appeared in 64 regular-season games for Cleveland during the 2025-26 season, making three starts. He averaged 4.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists while shooting 45.0% from the field, based on his season totals.

Those numbers do not jump off the page, but Porter’s value has never been only about scoring. He has carved out a place as a pressure guard who can push tempo, defend at the point of attack and run the offense in short bursts. For a Cavaliers team built around higher-profile guards and frontcourt pieces, that kind of low-maintenance depth has value.

It also matters that Porter is still inexpensive. SalarySwish lists his 2026-27 salary and cap hit at $2,406,205, with Porter set to become an unrestricted free agent after the season. That gives Cleveland one more year of control without making a long-term commitment.

In other words, the Cavaliers did not have to choose between flexibility and depth. Picking up the option lets them keep both.

Porter Decision Gives Cavs More Clarity Before NBA Draft

The timing of the announcement is part of the story.

NBA.com’s 2026 draft preview for Cleveland noted the Cavaliers’ “fleet of guards” and pointed to wings and project big men as common projections around Cleveland’s No. 29 pick. The same preview listed Porter among the team’s free agents before the Cavaliers’ option announcement changed his status.

That does not mean the Cavaliers are done looking at guards. Teams rarely draft purely for immediate need at the end of the first round, and Cleveland could still take the best player available if a guard it likes falls.

But Porter’s return does reduce the urgency to draft a developmental ball-handler solely to fill out the backcourt. The Cavaliers can enter draft night knowing they have another guard under contract at a cheap number, which allows the front office to keep its attention on bigger roster questions.

For a high-payroll team, those small contracts matter. Contenders need stars, but they also need rotation insurance that does not create a cap problem. Porter fits that category.

Craig Porter Jr. Still Has to Earn His Role

The option should not be mistaken for a guaranteed rotation role.

Porter played only limited minutes late in Cleveland’s playoff run. NBA.com’s player log credited him with nine minutes in the Cavaliers’ Game 4 Eastern Conference Finals loss to the New York Knicks on May 26. That is a reminder of where he still sits in the hierarchy.

The Cavaliers are not picking up Porter’s option because they are handing him a major role. They are doing it because competent guard depth at that price is worth keeping.

Porter’s next step is turning those regular-season flashes into a more stable place in Cleveland’s rotation. His best path is clear: defend, take care of the ball, keep the offense organized and become reliable enough as a shooter that opponents cannot ignore him.

That is what makes this move sensible for Cleveland. The Cavaliers are not betting a large salary or a long-term commitment on Porter. They are buying another year to see whether a former undrafted guard can keep developing into a dependable bench piece.

Before the draft, that is a practical win. Cleveland keeps a known player, preserves flexibility and avoids creating another roster hole before the offseason fully opens.