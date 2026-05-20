Cavs Owner Sends Bold Message Ahead of Game 2 vs. Knicks

Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert did not try to dress up what happened in Game 1 against the New York Knicks.

The Cavaliers blew a 22-point fourth-quarter lead at Madison Square Garden and lost 115-104 in overtime, turning what looked like a road steal into one of the most painful playoff losses in franchise history. Hours later, Gilbert sent a message to Cavs fans that acknowledged the damage while trying to keep the series from feeling over after one night.

“Hey @cavs fans… that’s as tough as it gets,” Gilbert wrote on X on May 19. “Hard to find anything good to say about blowing a 22-point lead in the fourth quarter on the road in the ECF.”

Gilbert’s post was blunt, but it was not hopeless. He reminded fans that Cleveland still only trails the Eastern Conference Finals 1-0 and pointed toward Game 2 on Thursday night as the next chance to change the tone of the series.

“But at the end of the day, it’s one game, and this team has proven over and over again that it can come back stronger than ever,” Gilbert continued. “Let’s get Game 2 Thursday night, and all of this will soon be a distant memory.”

That is the emotional reset the Cavs need. The basketball reset is more complicated.

Cavs Owner Dan Gilbert Tried to Reassure Fans Blowing a 22-Point Lead Was OK

Gilbert’s message landed because there was no easy way to spin the loss.

Cleveland led 93-71 with 7:52 left in regulation, before New York stormed back with a 30-8 run to force overtime. The Knicks then opened the extra period with the first nine points and never trailed again. Jalen Brunson finished with 38 points, including 17 over the final eight minutes of regulation and overtime.

The Cavaliers’ collapse was not just about one missed shot or one bad possession. NBA.com’s John Schuhmann noted that the Knicks outscored Cleveland 44-11 over the final 12:45, while the Cavs had more turnovers than made field goals during that stretch.

That is what makes Game 2 so important for Cleveland. This was not a game where the Cavs were outclassed for four quarters. For most of the night, they looked sharp enough to take home-court advantage away from the Knicks and put immediate pressure on New York.

Then the ball stopped moving. The Cavs’ late offense shifted into difficult isolation looks, and New York repeatedly found the matchups it wanted for Brunson. Brunson repeatedly attacked James Harden in switches during the fourth-quarter run, while OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges and Landry Shamet hit the late 3-pointers that helped erase Cleveland’s lead.

Gilbert’s post was essentially a public version of what the Cavs have to tell themselves internally: The loss was brutal, but it still only counts once.

The hard part is proving that in Game 2.

Cleveland does not need a full reinvention before Thursday. It needs cleaner late-game organization, better counters when Brunson hunts matchups, and more composure when the Knicks’ crowd turns a run into a storm. Donovan Mitchell put up 29 points, but the Cavs need their best players to stabilize the offense when a lead starts shrinking instead of waiting for one bailout shot.

Game 2 now becomes more than a chance to even the series. It is a test of whether Cleveland can separate the emotional weight of Game 1 from the practical work still available in the series.

Cavs-Knicks Made History By Joining Spurs-Thunder as the Only Game 1s in Conference Final History to Both Go to Overtime

The Cavs’ loss was also part of a wild opening to the NBA’s Conference Finals.

NBA Communications posted that this marked the first time in NBA history that Game 1 of both the Eastern Conference Finals and Western Conference Finals went to overtime. Cavs-Knicks followed Spurs-Thunder, which also needed extra time to decide Game 1.

The Western Conference Finals opener ended with the San Antonio Spurs beating the Oklahoma City Thunder 122-115 in double overtime.

For the league, that is an incredible start to the final four. For the Cavs, it is a much harsher piece of history.

The Knicks did more than survive Game 1. They turned it into a momentum swing that will follow Cleveland into Thursday unless the Cavs answer quickly. New York now has the series lead, the home crowd, and the belief that even a massive deficit is not enough to remove the Knicks from a game.

That is why Gilbert’s message matters beyond simple ownership encouragement. It gave frustrated Cavs fans permission to be angry about the blown lead without treating the series as finished.