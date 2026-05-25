UPDATE: Key Cavaliers Player Suddenly Downgraded On Injury Report

On Monday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers will play Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals against the New York Knicks (at home).

The Cavs are down 3-0 in the series.

They most recently lost Game 3 by a score of 121-108.

Dennis Schroder finished with three points and two assists in nine minutes of playing time.

UPDATE: Schroder has been ruled out (h/t Underdog NBA).

Key Player Suddenly Downgraded On Injury Report

For Monday’s game, the Cavs have announced that Schroder is now listed as questionable on the injury report.

Danny Cunningham of Locked On Cavs wrote: “#Cavs have added Dennis Schroder (illness) to the injury report. He’s questionable.”

Schroder was traded to the Cavs (via the Sacramento Kings) during the middle of the 2025-26 season.

He is averaging 5.5 points, 1.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while shooting 38.1% from the field and 33.3% from three-point range in 17 NBA playoff games this year.

Schroder has also spent time playing for the Atlanta Hawks, OKC Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, Houston Rockets, Toronto Raptors, Golden State Warriors and Detroit Pistons over 13 NBA seasons.

His career averages are 13.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 34.1% from three-point range in 912 games.

Cavs Right Now

The Cavs had another strong regular season with a 52-30 record, which has them as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They beat the Toronto Raptors and Detroit Pistons in the first two rounds.

That said, a loss on Monday would end their season.

ESPN Insights wrote: “In New York’s 10 straight wins, they have outscored their opponents by 225 points, the best margin by any team in a 10-game stretch in the regular season or playoffs in NBA history.”

Whoever wins the series will face off against the OKC Thunder or San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals.