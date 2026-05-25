Hi, Subscriber

UPDATE: Key Cavaliers Player Suddenly Downgraded On Injury Report

  • 136 Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
CLEVELAND, OHIO - MAY 23: Kenny Atkinson of the Cleveland Cavaliers talks with the press prior to a game against the New York Knicks in Game Three of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Rocket Arena on May 23, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

On Monday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers will play Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals against the New York Knicks (at home).

The Cavs are down 3-0 in the series.

They most recently lost Game 3 by a score of 121-108.

Dennis Schroder finished with three points and two assists in nine minutes of playing time.

UPDATE: Schroder has been ruled out (h/t Underdog NBA).

Key Player Suddenly Downgraded On Injury Report

GettyHead coach Kenny Atkinson of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on against the New York Knicks during the fourth quarter in Game Three of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Rocket Arena on May 23, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio.

For Monday’s game, the Cavs have announced that Schroder is now listed as questionable on the injury report.

Danny Cunningham of Locked On Cavs wrote: “#Cavs have added Dennis Schroder (illness) to the injury report. He’s questionable.”

Schroder was traded to the Cavs (via the Sacramento Kings) during the middle of the 2025-26 season.

He is averaging 5.5 points, 1.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while shooting 38.1% from the field and 33.3% from three-point range in 17 NBA playoff games this year.

GettyDennis Schroder #8 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on during the first quarter of a game against the New York Knicks in Game One of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Madison Square Garden on May 19, 2026 in New York City.

Schroder has also spent time playing for the Atlanta Hawks, OKC Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, Houston Rockets, Toronto Raptors, Golden State Warriors and Detroit Pistons over 13 NBA seasons.

His career averages are 13.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 34.1% from three-point range in 912 games.

Cavs Right Now

GettyJalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks dribbles the ball against Dennis Schroder #8 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the fourth quarter in Game Two of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Madison Square Garden on May 21, 2026 in New York City.

The Cavs had another strong regular season with a 52-30 record, which has them as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They beat the Toronto Raptors and Detroit Pistons in the first two rounds.

That said, a loss on Monday would end their season.

ESPN Insights wrote: “In New York’s 10 straight wins, they have outscored their opponents by 225 points, the best margin by any team in a 10-game stretch in the regular season or playoffs in NBA history.”

Whoever wins the series will face off against the OKC Thunder or San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

UPDATE: Key Cavaliers Player Suddenly Downgraded On Injury Report

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x