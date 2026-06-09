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Cavaliers Look to Trade Veteran Piece in Roster Changing Move: Report

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Jaylon Tyson, Dennis Schrdoer, James Harden, and Jarrett Allen.
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The Athletic's Sam Vecenie believes trading guard Dennis Schroder is the easiest way to shed money for the Cleveland Cavaliers this offseason.

After advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2018, the Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to make the next step up. With the NBA Finals in sight, some pivotal roster moves could be in the works.

Acquiring more talent to get over the hump is necessary. The Cavaliers may look to do so this offseason.

After acquiring a veteran point guard at February’s trade deadline, Cleveland may look to move a veteran point guard once again this summer.

Dennis Schroder

Dennis Schroder has been labeled as a possible trade asset for the Cleveland Cavaliers this offseason. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Dennis Schroder Labeled as ‘Easiest’ Way to Shed Salary From Cavaliers’ Payroll

Heading into the offseason, the Cleveland Cavaliers are operating above the second apron while carrying one of the most expensive payrolls in the NBA. With that said, it may be in the team’s best interest to reduce salary to create space for other assets.

Guard Dennis Schroder has been labeled as Cleveland’s “easiest” way to shed some money to create cap space this offseason.

“The Cavaliers will have to find a way to cut money from their books, with Dennis Schroder representing one of the easiest ways to do that,” The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie wrote.

Shroder, 32, is set to earn $14.8 million in 2026-27 and another $15.51 million to finish out his contract in 2027-28. Cleveland added the veteran guard from the Sacramento Kings at the deadline to add some guard depth for a playoff run. This move worked, as Cleveland advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals before being swept by a red-hot New York Knicks team.

The veteran guard understands his current situation with the Cavaliers and has to prepare for anything that is thrown his way.

“At the end of the day, I’ve got two more years in my contract,” Shroder told BasketNews. “But in the NBA, anything can happen. I know the business side of it, so I’m always mindful of that, but, as I said, Cleveland has been nothing but nice to my family and me.”

Dennis Schroder and Jaylon Tyson

Dennis Schroder adds veteran leadership and over 90 games of postseason experience to any NBA franchise. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Dennis Schroder’s Value as a Veteran Guard

Shroder operated as the second guard coming off the bench in the playoffs, behind Max Strus. In 17 games, Schroder averaged 5.5 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 2.4 assists on 38.1/33.3/79.2 shooting splits.

Head coach Kenny Atkinson relied on him heavily in the semifinal win over Dennis Schroder’s previous team, the Detroit Pistons. In the series, Schroder averaged 5.4 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in 18.3 minutes per game.

The 32-year-old guard is past his best days in the NBA. He would be a valuable addition to a team looking to take the next steps towards becoming a championship contender.

Schroder has played in 91 postseason games in his career. This is something that Cleveland would stress in potential trade talks this summer.

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ only pick in the 2026 NBA Draft is at No. 29. (Photo by Lauren Bacho/Getty Images)

Cavaliers Own 29th Pick in 2026 NBA Draft

While operating over the second apron, the Cavaliers will prioritize rotation depth to save money.

Heading into the 2026 NBA Draft, Cleveland owns just one pick: the No. 29 selection.

The Cavaliers may look to add a small forward with this selection, says Nick Pedone of SI.com.

Arizona forward Koa Pete or Texas forward Dailyn Swain are two prospects that the Cleveland Cavaliers could pursue with the No. 29 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Toran Flores is a sports reporter located in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He's covered news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, WNBA, and college sports. His work has been featured on platforms like FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, Lakers All Day Everyday, and others. In his free time, Toran enjoys spending time with family and friends, staying active, and traveling. More about Toran Flores

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Cavaliers Look to Trade Veteran Piece in Roster Changing Move: Report

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