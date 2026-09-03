Donovan Mitchell Points to Alcohol as Factor in Historic 71-Point Night

Donovan Mitchell’s 71-point performance against the Chicago Bulls remains one of the most memorable scoring nights of his NBA career. The Cleveland Cavaliers star delivered the historic outing on January 2, 2023, during a 145-134 overtime win.

Mitchell entered that game after Cleveland had faced Chicago around the New Year. The Cavaliers had played the Bulls on New Year’s Eve before returning home and meeting them again shortly after the holiday.

The performance eventually became a major part of Mitchell’s career record. He finished with 71 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists while helping Cleveland overcome a large early deficit. More than three years later, Mitchell has offered new insight into what happened before that remarkable night.

Years later, Mitchell has now revealed an unexpected detail about what happened before that unforgettable performance.

Donovan Mitchell Reveals New Year’s Eve Drinking

Donovan Mitchell revealed that he had “a few drinks” on New Year’s Eve before scoring 71 points against Chicago. He made the admission during an appearance on the “Cousins with Vince Carter & Tracy McGrady” podcast.

Mitchell said he had never consumed alcohol before an NBA game during his career. He also made clear that the New Year’s Eve celebration represented a rare exception.

“We played them on New Year’s Eve. Then we had New Year’s in Cleveland. Then we played the next day. Now, I will say this. I’ve never drank before a game in my life. It was New Year’s. So I did have a drink, a few drinks the night before the game. Never done that in my career. Haven’t done it since,” Mitchell said.

He then offered his own theory about the unusual night before his historic performance.

“So I tell people like that was probably would have, you know, allowed me to have the night I had,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell did not suggest that alcohol directly caused his performance. His comments simply reflected his own view of the unusual circumstances surrounding the game.

The conversation also revealed how poorly the night had started for Mitchell on the court. He entered halftime with only 16 points as Cleveland trailed by 20.

That deficit changed the focus of the game for the Cavaliers’ star.

The unusual confession becomes even more surprising when considering what Mitchell had to overcome during the game itself.

Donovan Mitchell Overcomes 20-Point Deficit

Mitchell did not enter the second half chasing a scoring milestone. His immediate goal was to help Cleveland recover from its large deficit.

“I didn’t care how it happened. I just need to assert myself. I’m going to be a little more aggressive,” Mitchell said on the podcast.

He wanted Cleveland to make the game competitive before the fourth quarter. The Cavaliers eventually cut into Chicago’s lead as Mitchell found his shooting rhythm.

“Next thing you know, the first shot starts going in. Now I’m able to get to the rim. Now I’m scoring. Now the shots that I’ve been missing for the past week are starting to fall,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell finished with 71 points on 22-of-34 shooting. He made seven of 15 attempts from three-point range and went 20-of-25 at the free-throw line.

Mitchell scored 24 points in the third quarter before adding 18 in the fourth and 13 in overtime. His 13 overtime points helped Cleveland complete the comeback.

The 71-point total also placed Mitchell among the NBA’s elite individual scoring performances. He became the first player in league history to record at least 70 points and 10 assists in the same game.

Cleveland needed nearly all of that production. Mitchell accounted for almost half of the Cavaliers’ 145 points, while Jarrett Allen added 21 and Cedi Osman scored 19.

The historic night remains one of the defining performances of Mitchell’s career. His latest comments now provide an unusual glimpse into the circumstances surrounding it.