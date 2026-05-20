Donovan Mitchell Breaks Silence After Cavaliers Blow Massive Lead to Knicks

The Cleveland Cavaliers walked out of Madison Square Garden with a 1-0 deficit in the Eastern Conference Finals after blowing a 22-point fourth-quarter lead to the New York Knicks on Tuesday night.

Cleveland led 93-71 with 7:52 remaining in regulation before the Knicks closed the game on a stunning 44-11 run to secure a 115-104 overtime victory. Jalen Brunson led the comeback with 38 points, including 15 in the fourth quarter and key baskets late in regulation and overtime.

Donovan Mitchell finished with a team-high 29 points, five rebounds, three assists and six steals, but the Cavaliers guard acknowledged after the game that Cleveland failed to close out a game it controlled for most of the night.

“We should have won the game,” Mitchell said. “I ain’t gonna put it on either of those things. And even if there was complacency, we’re up 22 with God knows how much time. Eight minutes? Could win the game? We didn’t.”

The loss spoiled what had been a dominant Cleveland performance through three quarters. The Cavaliers had turned a competitive first half into a double-digit advantage behind Mitchell’s scoring and defensive pressure before New York’s late surge completely changed the game.

Donovan Mitchell Addresses Jalen Brunson’s Fourth-Quarter Explosion

Brunson’s late-game shot-making became the turning point of Game 1.

The Knicks star scored or assisted on 23 of New York’s final 32 points and repeatedly attacked Cleveland’s defense during the comeback. After the game, Mitchell admitted the Cavaliers failed to make the necessary adjustments once Brunson found rhythm.

Asked about Brunson’s fourth quarter and overtime performance, Mitchell said, “He was a little comfortable. We could have done some things collectively and we didn’t and that’s on us. But ultimately, we came to do nothing about it. Now we got to go out there and watch the film and fix it for game two.”

Brunson scored 15 points over the final eight minutes of regulation as the Knicks erased the deficit. Landry Shamet also hit a game-tying three-pointer with 45 seconds left before Brunson tied the game again at 101-101 in the final seconds.

New York then opened overtime with a 9-0 run while Cleveland struggled offensively.

Mitchell was limited to three points combined in the fourth quarter and overtime after scoring 26 through the first three quarters. He finished 12-for-23 from the field overall but went just 1-for-6 over the final 17 minutes.

“I’ll watch the film and figure it out,” Mitchell said afterward. “I don’t think it’s anything to overreact to. In those scenarios, you’ve got to feel it, and I’ve always said it’s a feel thing.”

Cavaliers Collapse Overshadows Strong Start Against Knicks

For most of the night, Cleveland appeared positioned to steal Game 1 on the road.

Mitchell scored 16 first-half points and added 10 more in the third quarter as the Cavaliers built a 22-point advantage. The Cavaliers also held Brunson in check for much of the game before New York’s late rally.

Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson said afterward, “We played great basketball for three quarters. Unfortunately, they dominated us in the fourth quarter.”

The Cavaliers shot just 5-for-17 in the fourth quarter and were outscored 30-8 to close regulation. In overtime, New York outscored Cleveland 14-3.

Sam Merrill nearly won the game for Cleveland at the end of regulation, but his three-point attempt rattled out at the buzzer.

Mitchell rejected fatigue or complacency as excuses despite Cleveland coming off a seven-game series against Detroit two days earlier.

“Don’t let one quarter affect you for the rest of the series,” Mitchell said. “It’s a long series. There’s things that we can do, things that we did, that are positive things that we can look forward to.”

The Cavaliers now trail 1-0 in the series heading into Game 2 on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden.

The defeat also revived memories of Cleveland’s 2023 playoff loss to New York, when the Knicks eliminated the Cavaliers in five games during the first round.

This time, Cleveland again finds itself chasing the series after a painful loss in New York.