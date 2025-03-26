Donovan Mitchell Sends Clear Message on Cavaliers’ Playoff Goals

The Cleveland Cavaliers put their four-game losing streak firmly in the rearview mirror on Tuesday, March 25. Kenny Atkinson’s team has now won two straight games following the team’s 122-111 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

However, Donovan Mitchell appears eager to keep his teammates’ feet on the ground. During a March 24 interview with Tony Jones of The Athletic, Mitchell reiterated that Cleveland has yet to achieve anything of significance this season.

“What drives us is that we know we haven’t done anything yet,” Mitchell said. “We haven’t accomplished anything we really want to accomplish. We’ve made the playoffs, but that was a given. We have a lot that we still need to get done. So we have to figure out a way to clean up what we need to clean up so that we can be ready for the playoffs.”

Atkinson’s team has dominated the regular season. They currently sit first in the Eastern Conference, boasting the best record in the NBA. As such, the Cavaliers will likely secure home-court advantage for the playoffs, which could be vital during the latter rounds.

Nevertheless, as Mitchell has pointed out, regular-season success does not guarantee a successful postseason run.

Atkinson Remained Positive Despite Adversity

During a March 21 news conference, following the Cavaliers’ 112-123 loss to the Phoenix Suns, Atkinson chose to remain positive.

Atkinson’s approach clearly paid dividends, as his team has won its last two games, showcasing the ball-movement and offensive execution that has set them apart this season. With everyone pulling in the same direction, Cleveland has a chance to make a push for the Eastern Conference finals, where a potential matchup with the Boston Celtics awaits.

Atkinson Called For More Defensive Discipline

When speaking to the media on March 18, Atkinson called for more discipline from his team on the defensive side of the floor.

“They played great,” Atkinson said after the Cavaliers’ 119-132 loss to the LA Clippers “Elite shot-making performance by them. A poor defensive performance by us…Our lack of discipline, fouling them, putting them on the line. And then giving them second-chance points. Even though they did have an elite shot-making game, we didn’t do the little things. We weren’t disciplined on the margins. That’s why you give up 132 points.”

Since Atkinson’s comments, the Cavaliers have drastically improved their overall defensive execution. The team responds to Atkinson. He has their respect and is clearly getting the best out of his rotation. It’s also worth noting that the Cavaliers are 8th in the NBA for defensive rating, meaning they’re no slouch on that side of the floor.

Nevertheless, after two straight wins, Cleveland’s mini-slump is well and truly over, and now, all attention turns back to the playoffs. After all, winning a championship is the only goal that matters to the team.