Donovan Mitchell Sends Emotional Message to Cleveland Fans After Playoff Win

The Cleveland Cavaliers advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2018 after a dominant 125-94 Game 7 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night at Little Caesars Arena. Donovan Mitchell led the Cavaliers with 26 points, eight assists, and six rebounds as Cleveland closed out the second-round series in emphatic fashion.

The win marked a major milestone for Mitchell, who reached the conference finals for the first time in his NBA career after several postseason exits with both the Utah Jazz and Cavaliers. Cleveland will now face the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals beginning Tuesday at Madison Square Garden.

Shortly after the win, Mitchell took to social media to thank the Cleveland fanbase for its support throughout the postseason run. “Cleveland I love yall ❤️ Wouldn’t be here without yall!!” Mitchell posted after helping deliver the franchise’s deepest playoff run since LeBron James’ final season with the team in 2018.

Donovan Mitchell Leads Cleveland Cavaliers Past Detroit Pistons in Game 7

Mitchell controlled the game from the opening quarter and helped Cleveland establish an early lead that Detroit never seriously threatened.

The seven-time All-Star finished with 26 points, six rebounds, and eight assists while committing zero turnovers. He became the first guard since Kobe Bryant in 2002 to record at least 25 points, five rebounds, and five assists without a turnover in a Game 7.

Mitchell’s impact went beyond scoring. Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson praised the guard’s approach early in the game as Cleveland built momentum quickly on the road.

“He was better than Donovan Mitchell. Is that possible? I don’t know, that’s like bad English,” Atkinson said. “It started with him. His defense, rebounding and when he gets in the paint and starts making other people better — the dish-offs to our big guys. That was the key, I felt, to the game. He had complete control of the game.”

Jarrett Allen added 23 points and seven rebounds, while Evan Mobley contributed 21 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists. Sam Merrill also provided a major lift off the bench with 23 points and five made three-pointers.

Mitchell later reflected on finally breaking through to the conference finals after repeated second-round exits earlier in his career.

“A breath of fresh air,” Mitchell said. “But this wasn’t the goal when we started the season. Even last year… we had our goals set on getting to the NBA Finals. And we’re just one step closer.”

He added, “It’s been almost a decade of running into the same issue. I personally and as a team, we can breathe a little bit.”

The Cavaliers’ 31-point victory became one of the largest Game 7 road wins in NBA history and continued Cleveland’s strong postseason response after falling behind earlier in the series.

Cade Cunningham and Detroit Pistons Struggle in Season-Ending Loss

While Cleveland delivered one of its most complete performances of the postseason, Detroit never found an offensive rhythm in front of its home crowd.

The top-seeded Pistons entered the playoffs after a 60-win regular season but struggled to handle Cleveland’s defensive pressure and physicality in Game 7. Detroit shot just 35.3 percent from the field and fell behind by 17 points at halftime before the deficit continued to grow in the second half.

Cade Cunningham, who had carried much of Detroit’s offense throughout the postseason, finished with 13 points on 5-of-16 shooting and missed all seven of his three-point attempts. Daniss Jenkins led the Pistons with 17 points, while Duncan Robinson added 13.

Mitchell said Cleveland’s approach early in the game helped establish control before Detroit could settle in offensively.

“We can only breathe for about 12 hours,” Mitchell said after the win. “And then get right back to it.”

Allen also credited Mitchell’s leadership and playmaking for helping Cleveland take command from the start.

“He started out the game not trying to take it over, not trying to score every single basket,” Allen said. “He started the game trying to distribute the ball. I think that’s huge for a leader like him.”

Cleveland now turns its attention toward the Knicks as the Cavaliers attempt to reach the NBA Finals for the first time without LeBron James on the roster.