Donovan Mitchell Comments on LeBron James Back in Cleveland

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell commented on the possibility of LeBron James potentially coming back to Cleveland.

The Cavs were swept by the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals on Monday night. It was a terrible series for Cleveland, which lost each of the four games by double digits. In Game 4, they were down huge in the first half, and it felt like many of the Cavs’ players stopped trying to win the game.

Changes are expected to come to Cleveland this offseason. Could the return of James be one of them?

Donovan Mitchell Asked About LeBron James

Speaking to reporters following the Cavs’ loss in Game 4, Mitchell was asked what he thought about a potential comeback in Cleveland for James, who is an impending free agent. This is what Mitchell said in response.

“That is not for me. I’m not gonna answer that. It’s a Koby Altman and Mike Gansey question. Cause no matter what I say, it’s going to be a thing,” Mitchell said.

It’s a smart answer by Mitchell, as he didn’t really give the media much to work on. But the fact that he was even asked about it is obviously intriguing, as the Cavs are surely going to make some big moves this offseason, and a potential reunion with the team’s former superstar James could definitely be in play.

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Would LeBron James Return to Cleveland?

At age 41, James is a free agent once again this offseason. He is currently mulling his options about playing another year, but most believe he will return for at least one more season. That could perhaps be in Cleveland, where he previously played 11 seasons over two different stints, including winning the NBA Championship in 2016 with the Cavs.

James was drafted first overall in the 2003 NBA Draft by the Cavs, and the Akron, Ohio, native made a name for himself in the NBA with Cleveland. After leaving Cleveland for Miami for four seasons in “The Decision,” he returned to the team for the second time and then won a ring with them. He then left once again for the Lakers, where he’s played the last eight seasons.

However, the Lakers may decide to move on from James, and he may also decide to go elsewhere to finish his career. What better place to finish it than in Cleveland, where it all started?

It’s clear that this Cavs team needs something else to get over the hump, and James may be that player. Although he’s 41, he’s still playing at a high level and can bring something the Cavs don’t have. This Cavs team, as currently constructed, is good, but it’s not good enough to win an NBA Championship. If James signs with them, he might be the piece they need to get over the hump and win it all.

It will be an interesting summer in Cleveland, and until James puts the pen to paper or announces his retirement, there will be plenty of rumors linking him back to the Cavs.