Cavaliers Star Donovan Mitchell Drawing Trade Buzz From 3 Teams

The Cleveland Cavaliers and superstar shooting guard Donovan Mitchell came up short of their goals once again this season.

After making a run to the Eastern Conference Finals, the Cavaliers looked like a team that didn’t belong. They were quickly swept by the New York Knicks and the series didn’t even look close.

In Game 4 at home on Monday evening, Cleveland stood no chance. Mitchell and company ended up losing the game and seeing their season come to an end by a final score of 130-93.

Heading into the offseason, rumors are sure to surrounding Mitchell once again. The most likely scenario is that he is back with the Cavaliers for the 2026-27 season, but there are going to be some speculations about him parting ways with the team.

Keeping that in mind, he has already been linked to three potential trade suitors entering the offseason.

Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell Linked As Trade Target for Three Teams

Newsweek’s Tyler Erzberger has come up with three teams who could consider making a run at trading for Mitchell during the offseason.

Those three teams were the Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, and Miami Heat. All three teams are contenders at this point in time and all of them could use a lead player like Mitchell.

“Donovan Mitchell is the ace of the team, but if Cleveland doesn’t believe the soon-to-be 30-year-old can take them to the NBA Finals, it might be their last chance to pull the trigger on a blockbuster trade before committing their future to the guard,” Erzberger wrote.

Mitchell is one of the top stars in the NBA. He’s capable of powering a team to a deep playoff run. However, over the years, there have been questions about whether or not he can be the kind of star that powers a team to a championship.

Donovan Mitchell Had Another Big-Time Season in 2025-26

Throughout the course of the 2025-26 NBA season, Mitchell produced big numbers once again.

Mitchell ended up playing in 70 games. He averaged 27.9 points per game to go along with 5.7 assists, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.5 steals, while shooting 48.3 percent from the floor and 36.4 percent from the three-point line. His scoring numbers were the second-best of his career.

In the playoffs, the 29-year-old star played in 18 games. He averaged 26 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.2 steals during the postseason run.

After yet another disappointing finish to the year, the rumors surrounding the Cavaliers should be expected. James Harden will be another player to watch. Cleveland has some tough decisions to make.

Expect to see Mitchell remain with the Cavaliers this offseason. But, if a team comes calling with an extremely aggressive offer, there could be a chance the team would listen.