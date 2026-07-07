How the Donovan Mitchell Extension Affects Cavaliers’ Chances of Signing LeBron James

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been considered one of the favorites to land LeBron James this summer. James has decided to leave Los Angeles after eight seasons. He is figuring out what matters the most to him in the final chapter of his career.

James has played two previous stints with the Cavaliers. He helped them win a championship in 2016 in what is considered one of the greatest moments in the history of Cleveland sports. The Cavs made the Eastern Conference Finals this past season, only to get swept by the Knicks.

Now, they have made the decision to sign Donovan Mitchell to a massive contract extension. Some fans are afraid that it could affect the team’s ability to sign James in free agency.

The Cavaliers Can Still Sign LeBron James After Donovan Mitchell Extension

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Cleveland signed Mitchell to a four-year, $273 million extension. However, that won’t keep them from being able to sign James. Cleveland still has enough room to sign him to more than the veteran’s minimum, which could be attractive to him.

The Cavaliers could also sign him to the veteran’s minimum, depending on what they do with James Harden’s contract extension. He is still due a large extension. How much room he leaves the Cavs to spend could determine whether James gets the midlevel exception offer or just a veteran’s minimum.

Cleveland believes that James could help them get over the hump. This past season was the first time that the core had reached this far. They were the most expensive team in the league this past season, so the Cavaliers had to see how far it could take them.

The Cavaliers have a lot of things that could appeal to James, especially some relationships with members of the front office. That is why Cleveland believes that they have a real shot to sign him this summer. Mitchell’s extension gives the franchise clarity on their future.

Cleveland has Hitched the Future to Donovan Mitchell

Regardless of where James signs this offseason, the Cavs have decided that the future of the franchise will be where Mitchell takes them. He is a player that the Cavaliers believe is a superstar. That is why he is getting paid so much money.

Of course, Mitchell is going to be relied upon as one of the top scorers the team has in the next few years. Even though Harden will be signing a contract extension with the franchise, Mitchell will still be the primary ball-handler once he eventually retires, which is sooner rather than later.

Mitchell is happy in Cleveland. James respects Mitchell’s talent. The question is whether or not the rest of the roster around Mitchell and Harden is attractive enough for James to make a final return to Cleveland. There are questions about whether the roster would be good enough with James on the roster, too.