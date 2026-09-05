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Donovan Mitchell Hints at Major Changes for Cavaliers Next Season

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Cleveland Cavaliers v Detroit Pistons - Game Seven
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DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MAY 17: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts after his team defeated the Detroit Pistons 125-94 in Game Seven of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena on May 17, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Donovan Mitchell could be on the verge of a potential change in his game for the upcoming 2026-2027 NBA season with the Cleveland Cavaliers

According to Mitchell, in his appearance on the Cousins podcast with NBA legends Tracy McGrady and Vince Carter, he noticed something in his game over the past few months that could elevate his impact on the floor. 

Mitchell did not specify that aspect of his game, but he teased that he is slowly incorporating it into his arsenal this offseason. 

“There was something that I noticed that, offensively that can really help me that I feel like those moments when you are tired, you know what I mean? Like, kind of getting to those points where it’s like, I ain’t got to do all that over there,” said Mitchell.

“I’m not old, but I’m not young. So, like, being able to, you know, preserve yourself and kind of work on those different things and seeking people out to kind of trying to help with that.”

Donovan Mitchell Has Put The Cleveland Cavaliers On His Back

New York Knicks v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Four
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – MAY 25: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts during the second quarter an in Game Four of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Rocket Arena on May 25, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Mitchell led the Cavaliers to the Eastern Conference Finals in the 2026 NBA playoffs, despite going through two Game 7s earlier in the playoffs. 

Throughout the playoff run, Mitchell averaged stellar numbers, anchoring the Cavaliers offense with 26.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game. 

His campaign featured iconic moments, notably tying the all-time NBA playoff record for points in a single half by erupting for 39 second-half points during a 43-point masterclass against the Detroit Pistons in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. However, Cleveland eventually bowed out to the New York Knicks via sweep in the conference finals. 

Unlocking a new facet of his game could elevate Mitchell to new heights in the upcoming season, raising the ceiling of the Cavaliers that retained most of their core players this offseason. 

Mitchell signed a four-year, $273 million contract extension to stay with the Cavaliers, keeping him with the team until the 2030–31 season. The contract includes a player option for the final season and a full trade kicker. 

Mitchell could have waited until the summer of 2027 to sign a bigger five-year deal. Instead, he chose to sign early to stop rumors about his future and show he wants to win in Cleveland.

Donovan Mitchell Puts Full Faith in Evan Mobley For Next Season

2025 NBA All-Star - KIA Skills Challenge
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 15: Evan Mobley #4 and Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers are presented with trophies after winning the 2025 KIA Skills Challenge as part of the State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at Chase Center on February 15, 2025 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Donovan Mitchell is banking on Evan Mobley to have a major season next year. In the same podcast with Carter and McGrady, Mitchell believed Mobley will take a massive leap next season, raising the ceiling of the Cavaliers. 

“Cavs were the worst team in the league. Evan came, and they were a play-in team. He went from All-Star to All-NBA and DPOY. So I have no doubt he is gonna take the jump that people are waiting for. He’s young. He’s going to take that leap,” Mitchell said.

Mobley, a former Defensive Player of the Year, has shown he is the Cavaliers’ biggest two-way weapon. 

In the past season, Mobley averaged 18.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, and a career-high 3.6 assists per game while maintaining an efficient 54.6% field goal percentage. On the defensive end, he remained dominant by averaging 1.74 blocks and anchoring Cleveland’s interior presence.

Mitchell, James Harden, Mobley, and Jarrett Allen are expected to continue what they have built in the past season, albeit against a tougher Eastern Conference landscape.

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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Donovan Mitchell Hints at Major Changes for Cavaliers Next Season

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