Donovan Mitchell Hints at Major Changes for Cavaliers Next Season

Donovan Mitchell could be on the verge of a potential change in his game for the upcoming 2026-2027 NBA season with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

According to Mitchell, in his appearance on the Cousins podcast with NBA legends Tracy McGrady and Vince Carter, he noticed something in his game over the past few months that could elevate his impact on the floor.

Mitchell did not specify that aspect of his game, but he teased that he is slowly incorporating it into his arsenal this offseason.

“There was something that I noticed that, offensively that can really help me that I feel like those moments when you are tired, you know what I mean? Like, kind of getting to those points where it’s like, I ain’t got to do all that over there,” said Mitchell.

“I’m not old, but I’m not young. So, like, being able to, you know, preserve yourself and kind of work on those different things and seeking people out to kind of trying to help with that.”

Donovan Mitchell Has Put The Cleveland Cavaliers On His Back

Mitchell led the Cavaliers to the Eastern Conference Finals in the 2026 NBA playoffs, despite going through two Game 7s earlier in the playoffs.

Throughout the playoff run, Mitchell averaged stellar numbers, anchoring the Cavaliers offense with 26.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game.

His campaign featured iconic moments, notably tying the all-time NBA playoff record for points in a single half by erupting for 39 second-half points during a 43-point masterclass against the Detroit Pistons in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. However, Cleveland eventually bowed out to the New York Knicks via sweep in the conference finals.

Unlocking a new facet of his game could elevate Mitchell to new heights in the upcoming season, raising the ceiling of the Cavaliers that retained most of their core players this offseason.

Mitchell signed a four-year, $273 million contract extension to stay with the Cavaliers, keeping him with the team until the 2030–31 season. The contract includes a player option for the final season and a full trade kicker.

Mitchell could have waited until the summer of 2027 to sign a bigger five-year deal. Instead, he chose to sign early to stop rumors about his future and show he wants to win in Cleveland.

Donovan Mitchell Puts Full Faith in Evan Mobley For Next Season

Donovan Mitchell is banking on Evan Mobley to have a major season next year. In the same podcast with Carter and McGrady, Mitchell believed Mobley will take a massive leap next season, raising the ceiling of the Cavaliers.

“Cavs were the worst team in the league. Evan came, and they were a play-in team. He went from All-Star to All-NBA and DPOY. So I have no doubt he is gonna take the jump that people are waiting for. He’s young. He’s going to take that leap,” Mitchell said.

Mobley, a former Defensive Player of the Year, has shown he is the Cavaliers’ biggest two-way weapon.

In the past season, Mobley averaged 18.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, and a career-high 3.6 assists per game while maintaining an efficient 54.6% field goal percentage. On the defensive end, he remained dominant by averaging 1.74 blocks and anchoring Cleveland’s interior presence.

Mitchell, James Harden, Mobley, and Jarrett Allen are expected to continue what they have built in the past season, albeit against a tougher Eastern Conference landscape.