Cavaliers’ Guard Donovan Mitchell Projected for Massive Raise After Pistons Series

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2018. That was the last season that LeBron James played for the Cavs, and he led them to the NBA Finals. This year’s team is built much differently.

Donovan Mitchell is the one who is leading the team this year. He has been the best player for Cleveland since they traded for him from the Jazz. Now, they will take on the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals. Mitchell is also eligible for a massive contract extension this summer.

Now that the Cavs have advanced, Mitchell is projected to land a massive contract extension.

Donovan Mitchell Projected to Land Massive Extension From the Cavaliers

According to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, Mitchell is expected to land a massive contract extension. They have him getting a $276 million extension over four years. He is a great player, and now that the Cavs are one series away from the NBA Finals, it makes sense for the Cavaliers to bring him back.

“Extending Mitchell this summer appears to be the team’s top priority. Provided he’s willing—and at such a large number, he should be—expect a deal in early July. Even if the team doesn’t go all the way, Mitchell can point to Devin Booker’s salary in Phoenix with the Suns as the needed comp for his market value,” wrote Pincus.

This is the furthest that Mitchell has ever advanced in the postseason in his career. With that being the case, the Cavaliers should want to reward him. That would increase if the Cavs are able to beat the Knicks and advance to the Finals to play either the Thunder or the Spurs.

It would make sense for Cleveland to lock Mitchell up for the long term. He seems to like the city and fits well there. He has done a good job adjusting to James Harden being added to the roster, and he has clearly made it work enough that the Cavs are good enough to get this far.

Cleveland Has to be Smart With Their Cap Sheet

The Cavaliers are the most expensive team in the league. They are over the second apron, and that kind of spending is not sustainable for the long haul. The front office is going to have to start making some tough calls, especially if this team doesn’t win a title.

That shouldn’t stop them from re-signing Mitchell. He is someone that they should want to keep as long as he wants to be in Cleveland. However, bringing back Harden should not be a guarantee, especially at the price he is going to want. His age and playoff production should give them pause.

Expect a deal to get done with Mitchell almost as soon as the postseason is over and extensions are allowed to be signed.