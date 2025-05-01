Donovan Mitchell Sends Strong Message on Winning Over Critics

The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to face the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Donovan Mitchell will once again be deemed as the best player in the series.

For Mitchell, that’s a tag that he’s become used to wearing. He’s been one of the most talented scorers in the NBA for years at this point. However, despite Mitchell’s undoubted talent, he’s been unable to taste success at the highest level. Of course, that means questions have been asked about his ability to win in the NBA.

During a recent interview with Marc J. Spears of Andscape, Mitchell discussed how he uses his close calls with success and the criticism that followed as fuel to continue improving.

‘Can I win at the highest level?’ That’s been the question for most of my career,” Mitchell said. “So, for me, that’s why you can’t squander these opportunities because that’s what puts you there. I said it [last] summer on the Melo [Carmelo Anthony] podcast, ‘I can use it as fuel, but I can’t get mad.’”

Mitchell continued.

“I’ve been to the conference finals. I can use it as fuel, but then you got to go out there and produce a win. To shut them [critics] up, you got to go out there and win. So that’s the main goal, and I will do it by any means necessary.”

Cleveland’s path to the NBA Finals is a difficult one. If they overcome the Pacers, they will likely face the Boston Celtics. And even if they get past both of those hurdles, the Oklahoma City Thunder could be waiting for them in the Finals. There is no guarantee this is Cleveland’s year.

The Pacers Pose a Threat to the Cavaliers

Cleveland’s roster would be wise to stay focused on the task at hand. The Pacers are not an easy out. Rick Carlisle’s team made it to the Conference Finals last season. As a young roster, Indiana has shown solid internal development throughout this season.

As such, Atkinson’s roster must be locked in on both sides of the ball. Indiana will look to control the tempo and turn the series into an offensive shootout. Mitchell must emerge as a true leader for his team and take control of the series early.

Still, if Cleveland is truly locked in on contending for a championship, overcoming a test such as the Pacers is a great way to prove your credentials.

Mitchell Pinpoints Key Area of Cavaliers’ Growth

During an April 28 postgame news conference, Mitchell discussed a key area of growth for the Cavaliers this season.

“Last year, we only won one road [playoff] game. We’ve only won one road playoff game since I’ve been here until this year,” Donovan Mitchell said. “And for us just never being satisfied, it’s really a test on ourselves. Understanding that, yeah, we were up 3-0, but this was our test against ourselves.”

Winning on the road is important, especially in the postseason. Nevertheless, the Cavaliers must continue finding ways to improve, both on the court and off it. After all, becoming an NBA champion is incredibly difficult and requires a consistent journey of self-improvement. Fortunately, with Mitchell leading the team, they’re unlikely to ever begin resting on their laurels.