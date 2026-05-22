Donovan Mitchell Sends a Strong Message After Cavaliers Lose Game 2 to Knicks

The New York Knicks are two wins away from their first NBA Finals appearance since 1999, and the Cleveland Cavaliers look like a team running out of answers. Game 2 at Madison Square Garden ended 109-93, and it wasn’t that close.

Knicks Videos on X posted Mitchell’s postgame press conference clip, where he was asked directly about how Josh Hart kept getting loose. His answer was straightforward, and worth paying attention to.

Donovan Mitchell on What Cleveland Must Fix After Game 2 Loss

When a reporter asked Mitchell about Hart getting open looks in both games, he did not deflect or make excuses.

“I mean, we’ll go back and watch it and sometimes you gotta tip your cap. You know, you’re not comparing the players, but you see a similar situation in the other series, you know, with Caruso. They’re guarding him kind of the same way. So I’m not saying he’s him or whatever or vice versa, but you just gotta adjust. And we’ll look at the film and figure out ways to adjust. But sometimes you gotta tip your cap. I mean, he made a one-handed spin move on me.”

Mitchell was referencing how the Spurs have been defending Alex Caruso in the Western Conference Finals, essentially the same read Cleveland made on Hart: let the role player shoot and load up on the stars. He acknowledged that approach needs a second look.

“And not to say he’s not capable, but sometimes that’s what happens. I think the biggest thing is we’ll make our adjustments. But you give credit where credit’s due. They made the right plays and knocked down the shots they were supposed to make.”

Josh Hart Playoff Career High Leaves Cavaliers With No Answers

And that third quarter is exactly what Mitchell is going back to the film for. Hart missed four of his first five shots early on, which made Cleveland’s plan look smart. Then everything changed.

He hit five threes, finished 10-of-21 from the field, and walked off with 26 points and seven assists, all playoff career highs.

Brunson had just two points at halftime but finished with 19 and a playoff career-high 14 assists. Every time Cleveland loaded up on him, he found Hart, and Hart kept delivering.

The Knicks went on an 18-0 run in the third quarter that broke the game open. Cleveland scored just 44 points in the second half and could never claw back.

The series now shifts to Cleveland with the Cavaliers staring down an 0-2 hole. Mitchell sounds composed, but a team that has won nine straight playoff games is a very difficult thing to slow down.