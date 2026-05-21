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Draymond Green Gives Honest Thoughts on James Harden’s Struggles vs Knicks

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Harden's 30-Point Game Means Nothing Until He Shows Up in Game 6
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Harden's 30-Point Game Means Nothing Until He Shows Up in Game 6

Following a Game 1 victory in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the New York Knicks head coach, Mike Brown, credited his days as a Golden State Warriors coach for helping his team find success against James Harden to open the third round.

“When I was in Golden State, and we played Houston, we counted James Harden’s dribbles,” Brown told reporters. “We told our guys he’s dribbling close to 1,000 times a game. Keep picking him up full court and make him dribble. At the end of the game, it would wear him down.”

Not only did the Knicks wear down Harden’s offense, but they also admittedly targeted him on defense. The recipe for success resulted in a 115-104 win for New York.

Draymond Green Delivers Honest Opinion On James Harden

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and forward Draymond Green

GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – APRIL 17: Draymond Green #23 (R) of the Golden State Warriors stands with head coach Steve Kerr during the second half of an NBA play-in tournament game at Mortgage Matchup Center on April 17, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Warriors 111-96. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Harden is catching a lot of heat for his performance down the stretch of Game 1. Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson is in the same boat due to his lack of adjustments in crunch time.

Warriors forward Draymond Green delivered his honest opinion on the situation, taking a slightly unpopular stance.

“Jalen Brunson got going in the fourth quarter and went ballistic,” Green explained on his podcast.

“What wasn’t expected was the way it happened. Jalen Brunson living on an island with James Harden guarding him. That’s just not something you can let happen. James Harden’s been at it for 17 years; teams have tried this over and over again. You have to expect this is what they’re ultimately going to go to. You have to have some other coverage, put James on a guy you’re not worried about making plays. This isn’t just a coaching issue for Kenny Atkinson. When you’re competing at a championship level, you must have guys that want to take on that challenge.”

James Harden

GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – MAY 13: James Harden #1 of the Cleveland Cavaliers walks off the court after defeating the Detroit Pistons in overtime after Game Five of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena on May 13, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Cavaliers are fighting for a ticket to the NBA Finals. Adjustments in the game plan are a must. However, Green believes that players on Cleveland’s side have to be willing to back Harden. Historically, Harden has struggled defensively like many star scorers in the NBA. This late in his career, he isn’t going to morph into a star-stopper, going against a dynamic player in Jalen Brnson.

The Cavaliers will get a chance to steal Game 2 on the road at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, May 21. The game tips off at 8 PM ET.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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