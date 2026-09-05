Free Agent’s 2023 Statement Provides Hint About Possible Cavaliers Signing

A free agent’s 2023 statement may have provided a cheeky hint that he may want to be with the Cleveland Cavaliers next season.

In his appearance on The Dan Le Batard Show in 2023, free agent Bruce Brown praised James Harden as a teammate during their time together with the Brooklyn Nets.

Bruce Brown Praises James Harden

According to Brown, Harden was one of the best teammates he had, as he changed the atmosphere of the locker room they shared. His statements also have extra weight as he compared Harden to their former star teammates Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

“When James was there, obviously it was more fun,” Brown said. “He did hold a lot of events for us. When he left, the locker room was kind of quiet. Nobody really did much together.”

“James was a great teammate on and off the court. Definitely was one of the best teammates I’ve ever had. Especially having some good times out. He’s a different breed.”

This could be a hint from Brown that he wants to play for the Harden-led Cavaliers next season. The Cavaliers are one of the top contenders next season in the Eastern Conference, considering that they retained their core of Harden, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, which reached the Eastern Conference Finals last season.

Brown is currently an unrestricted free agent after playing the 2025-2026 NBA season with the Denver Nuggets.

The 30-year-old guard remains one of the top available veterans late in the 2026 offseason, due to his high motor, positionless defensive versatility, and his history as a key contributor to Denver’s 2023 championship run.

Last season, Brown proved his durable utility by appearing in all 82 regular-season games, averaging 7.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting a career-high 38.5% from beyond the arc.

The Cavaliers could use him as a value small-ball wing as a starter or off the bench with minimal contract commitment, especially considering that they lost the likes of Dennis Schroder and Dean Wade this offseason.

New York Knicks, Los Angeles Also Linked To Bruce Brown

Bruce Brown is also linked to major market teams such as the New York Knicks and the Los Angeles Lakers.

However, for NBA insider Brett Siegel, the Knicks, the reigning NBA champions, are the likely landing spot, if it goes down between the aforementioned two squads.

“There’s been some talk about the Lakers wanting Bruce Brown after missing out on Kuminga, but I’m not really sure how much I believe that,” Siegel said in ClutchScoops. “I would cast doubt on the Lakers. Could they make it happen? Maybe. But I would look at the Knicks as a realistic option. He could come in and play that Josh Hart-type role for the Knicks. I think, personally for me, that would be a really good fit.”

Nevertheless, Brown can still sign with the Denver Nuggets and return to the franchise that made him a championship-level player.

However, if the price is right, Brown could see himself on another team next season and potentially help another title contender reach the NBA’s mountaintop once again.