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Cavaliers Get Disappointing Update on Trying to Acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo

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MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - MARCH 10: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts after not being allowed to enter game during the second half against the Phoenix Suns at Fiserv Forum on March 10, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Cavaliers are trying to figure out what to do with their roster after getting swept by the Knicks. Making the Eastern Conference Finals was an improvement, but getting swept was a disappointing way to finish the season.

With that result being the case, everything is on the table from a roster standpoint. There is a chance that Cleveland could decide to trade anyone on the team. Giannis Antetokounmpo has been brought up as a possible trade target this summer. He will be a target for several teams.

One NBA insider doesn’t believe that the team is linked to Antetokounmpo in any significant way.

GettyMilwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo drives the ball in a game. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

NBA Insider Doesn’t Think the Cavaliers Will Trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo

While appearing on NBA TV, NBA Insider Chris Haynes says he has not heard that Antetokounmpo has the Cavaliers as one of his preferred trade destinations.

“I haven’t heard Cleveland as a potential team that he’d be interested in. Because one thing about Gianns, he has one more year left remaining on his contract after next season. So essentially, he can tell a team, ‘Hey, listen, if you trade for me, you only get me for a year cause I’m opting out and going somewhere else.’ That’s going to deter teams from pursuing him. So it has to be the right team that he wants to go to, and the right fit. I just haven’t heard Cleveland to this point.”

In order to bring Antetokounmpo in, the Cavs would likely have to trade Evan Mobley. That would be the price they would have to pay. Of course, Antetokounmpo needs to want to be in Cleveland for them to make that move, as Haynes points out.

Antetokounmpo has made it known that he would consider playing in New York. With the Knicks making the Finals, they don’t have much incentive to go after him. That opens the door for other teams to get in on him, including Cleveland.

GettyCleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden argues with the officials during a game. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Cavs Need to Make Substantial Changes to the Roster

If the Cavaliers can’t add Antetokounmpo to the team, they will likely look to make some other changes. Despite making the Eastern Conference Finals, it’s clear they are not close to winning a title. Getting swept was an embarrassing end to what was once a promising season.

Donovan Mitchell will likely get a long-term contract extension. James Harden will want an extension, but his poor play against the Knicks could make the Cavs give pause to that. It seems that everyone except Mitchell is at risk of getting moved this summer.

Cleveland has already made a commitment to bringing back Kenny Atkinson despite the failures he had against New York. This is the most expensive team in the league, so some tough decisions will need to be made by Koby Altman and the front office this offseason.

Ryan Stano Ryan Stano covers the NBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been covering sports since 2017, covering the NFL, College Football, College Basketball, and the NBA. His work has been featured on Yahoo, Bleacher Report, FanSided, and Sports Illustrated. More about Ryan Stano

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Cavaliers Get Disappointing Update on Trying to Acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo

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