Cavaliers Leaning Towards Entering Giannis Antetokounmpo Sweepstakes: Report

After getting swept by the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals, the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 2025-26 season has officially come to an end.

Now, the Cavaliers head into the offseason and may be looking at a busy one. Will James Harden accept a pay cut? What is the status of Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, or Jarrett Allen?

Cleveland may look to enter the sweepstakes for Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo as well.

“Even if they (the Cavaliers) want to keep this roster together – which I frankly don’t expect – I expect them to make some significant changes to it,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst explained on NBA Today.

Cleveland’s goal, at the end of the day, is to place itself in a win-now situation. They doubled down on this narrative by making the in-season trade to acquire James Harden.

Brian Windhorst Believes the Cavs Will Pursue Giannis Antetokounmpo This Offseason

The Cleveland Cavaliers are expected to make additional moves this summer, including a potential pursuit of Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Brian Windhorst explained that James Harden holds the key to the Cavaliers’ offseason.

Harden, 36, holds a $43.31 million player option for 2026-27. The former NBA MVP is expected to waive his option and accept a pay cut so the Cavaliers can move out of the second apron and pursue other players.

Brian Windhorst added that Cleveland could soon enter the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes. If this were to take place and the Cavs were able to take on the $58.45 million Antetokounmpo is owed for 2026-27, some significant changes would be needed.

Evan Mobley and the four years and $222.69 million he is owed through the 2029-30 season could be on the table.

The former Defensive Player of the Year averaged 18.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game in the 2025-26 regular season. His numbers took a hit in the postseason, where he averaged 17.0 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.8 blocks per game.

Mobley was unable to crack 20 points in 13 of the Cavaliers’ 18 postseason games this season. This is something that’s hard to understand, especially with Mobley sharing the honors of being the highest paid player on the Cavaliers with Donovan Mitchell.

Cavaliers Offseason Rumors: LeBron James and Jarrett Allen Updates

Further reports have also linked unrestricted free agent LeBron James to the Cavaliers. It would be James’ third stint with his home-state team and would possibly conclude his Hall of Fame career.

Cleveland could sign James to a deal paying him $3 million per year; however, Windhorst said the 41-year-old is “not prepared to take that kind of pay cut.”

"To my knowledge, LeBron is not prepared to take that kind of pay cut," – @WindhorstESPN breaks down the potential of a Cavs and LeBron reunion. https://t.co/6Req7aneby pic.twitter.com/BFlHGPWT6p — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) May 26, 2026

The idea of LeBron James returning to the Cavaliers is compelling to fans, but it appears it isn’t moving in that direction.

As for Jarrett Allen, the big man’s three-year, $90.72 million extension will begin at the start of the 2026-27 season.

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking for a big man, and Allen may be the right guy to pair with Luka Doncic, said Heavy’s Sean Deveney. He would address the Lakers’ frontcourt hole, but his inability to shoot from outside the paint is a concern for teams in this era of the NBA.