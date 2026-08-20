James Harden Joins Historic List With LeBron James After Signing Cavaliers Contract

James Harden just signed a three-year, $97 million contract to return to the Cleveland Cavaliers, featuring a player option for the 2028-29 season and a trade kicker, according to a report by ESPN’s Shams Charania.

That contract not only allowed him to continue what he started with the Cavaliers last season, but also catapulted him to an exclusive list of some of the greatest players in NBA history.

According to Charania, the deal pushed his total career NBA earnings to approximately $511 million, making him just the fourth player in league history to cross the $500 million mark.

The three players before him are this generation’s greatest names: LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant.

Additionally, as he turns 37, he joins LeBron, a legend in Cleveland, as only the second player in NBA history to sign for over $90 million in guaranteed salary at age 37 or older.

“Harden’s career earnings will now reach $511 million, making him the fourth player in NBA history to eclipse the $500 million mark, joining the 76ers’ LeBron James, the Rockets’ Kevin Durant and the Warriors‘ Stephen Curry,” Charania wrote.

“Harden turns 37 next Wednesday (Aug. 26), and when the 11-time NBA All-Star officially signs, he will become the second player in league history to sign for over $90 million in guaranteed salary at age 37 or older, with LeBron being the other.”

Harden's career earnings will now reach $511 million, making him the fourth player in NBA history to eclipse the $500 million mark, joining the 76ers' LeBron James, the Rockets' Kevin Durant and the Warriors' Stephen Curry. Harden turns 37 next Wednesday (Aug. 26), and when the… https://t.co/RP0S5STvdx — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 20, 2026

Win-Win Deal For Cavaliers And James Harden

Harden chose to decline his $42.3 million player option in June to provide the front office with financial flexibility to navigate salary cap restrictions under the first and second tax aprons. Initially, this move was intended to give the Cavaliers a chance to sign LeBron James in free agency, but the 41-year-old ultimately chose the Philadelphia 76ers.

He then delayed signing the contract for nearly two months while the franchise pursued roster upgrades, which resulted in the acquisition of forward Peyton Watson via a sign-and-trade with the Denver Nuggets.

Harden is also taking a lower annual average salary of roughly $32.3 million. The former NBA MVP allowed Cleveland to reward his patience with a fully guaranteed third year while keeping the team beneath the hard-cap apron threshold.

The deal ensures that Harden, who joined Cleveland via trade from the Los Angeles Clippers in February, will play through his 20th NBA season.

James Harden Remains Solid With The Cavaliers

In the 2025-2026 NBA season, Harden put up 23.6 points, 8.0 assists, and 4.8 rebounds per game across 70 total regular-season games split between the LA Clippers and the Cavaliers. After joining Cleveland mid-season, he helped anchor their backcourt alongside Donovan Mitchell and played in 18 playoff games, averaging 19.2 points, 5.5 assists, and 5.1 rebounds.

The Cavaliers lost in the Eastern Conference Finals in a sweep to the eventual NBA champions, the New York Knicks.

Next season will be a crucial one for Harden’s chase for an NBA championship as the Cavaliers have improved their roster with the addition of Watson, on top of retaining key pieces such as Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen.

Harden is the only player on the aforementioned earnings list without an NBA championship.