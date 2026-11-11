Cavaliers Head Coach in Hot Seat, Says NBA Insider

The Cleveland Cavaliers head coach is under mounting pressure to deliver amid the team’s early-season struggles.

Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson is facing growing scrutiny and mounting job pressure amid a disappointing 5-6 start to the 2026-2027 NBA season.

Kenny Atkinson’s Future With The Cavaliers In Question

On SiriusXM NBA Radio, NBA insider Marc Stein highlighted that Atkinson’s future is a situation to watch closely following the team’s sluggish progress and the lingering questions from their rough Eastern Conference Finals exit.

“It’s been a long time since the Cavs got to the Conference Finals without LeBron James on their roster,” Stein said. “But the Conference Finals against the Knicks were so bad that the questions started there. The Cavs decided to back Kenny Atkinson then. But yeah, I mean, it has been a very worrisome start to the season, and I think we have to keep a very close eye on this.”

Atkinson notably guided the Cavaliers to a franchise-record 64-win season in his debut 2024-2025 year, but championship-or-bust expectations in Cleveland have shortened the leash following recent slow starts and high-profile meltdowns.

Cavaliers’ 5-6 start to the 2026-2027 NBA season stems largely from defensive lapses, starting lineup chemistry issues, and early-season injuries.

After reaching the Eastern Conference Finals a year ago, Cleveland entered the campaign with high expectations, yet they have dropped four of their last five games, including a 124-112 loss to an injury-depleted Charlotte Hornets squad.

A major driver of the slump is the sharp decline of 37-year-old guard James Harden, who is averaging a career-low 36.4% from the field and 15.3 points per game while drawing heavy criticism for a lack of defensive effort.

Compounding these on-court issues is a wave of early injuries and inconsistent rotation management. Key contributors such as Jarrett Allen, Peyton Watson, Sam Merrill, and Jaylon Tyson have missed time.

NBA Analyst Kevin O’Connor Believes Roster Is A Bigger Problem Than The Cavaliers Coach

NBA analyst Kevin O’Connor believes the Cavaliers’ underwhelming start to the season stems primarily from flawed roster construction rather than head coach Kenny Atkinson.

For O’Connor, a coaching change will not solve the team’s deeper personnel issues. He specifically pointed out that the backcourt pairing of Donovan Mitchell and James Harden is an awkward fit, largely because Harden “looks old,” is struggling to finish at the rim, and appears close to falling off a cliff.

“I don’t think Cleveland is going to keep Kenny Atkinson all year long. I don’t think the coaching is necessarily the problem. It’s a problem, but not the problem,” O’Connor said. “James Harden looks old. It’s just the reality of it now.”

“This Cleveland team just feels flawed to me, with the top four. Mitchell and Harden is an imperfect backcourt. Mobley and Allen is an imperfect frontcourt, and then a bench that I don’t really think is that good,” he added.

The Cavaliers, nonetheless, still have a long season ahead to turn things around and reach the same heights they did last season.

However, they must decide now if a change is necessary or continue on with what they are trying to build this early in the season.