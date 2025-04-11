“He’s One of Us”: Cavaliers’ Tristan Thompson Rallies Behind Ejected Atkinson

Kenny Atkinson was ejected from the Cleveland Cavaliers‘ loss to the Indiana Pacers on Thursday, April 10.

Atkinson had become incensed at a perceived missed foul call on Tristan Thompson. He received two technical fouls in quick succession, leading to his being ejected from the game. During his postgame news conference, Thompson shared his thoughts on Atkinson’s ejection.

“I appreciate it,” Thompson said. “I was like, K.A. you really got my back, you really (expletive) with me. That’s dope. I would run through a brick wall for him, too. He knows when we get into the playoffs I will chew out … I’m not going to say the name of the ref because I don’t want to get fined … so that he can stay in the game. This is a basketball guy who gets it. I’m going to rock out with him. He’s one of us.”

Atkinson’s ejection came in a game where the Cavaliers were sitting a portion of their starting lineup. Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Max Strus and Evan Mobley were all out of the rotation for the matchup.

Fortunately for Cleveland, its latest loss has no bearing on the season, as it had already secured the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

Cavaliers’ Kenny Atkinson Has no Regrets

During his own postgame news conference, Atkinson admitted he had no regrets over his ejection. He noted how Thompson’s achievements in the NBA mean that he should be shown more respect when dealing with physicality on the court.

“I don’t regret that one. I had to have Tristan’s back on that blatant foul against him that led to my ejection,” Atkinson said. “Fourteen years in the league. An NBA champion. He deserves more respect than that. I couldn’t let that one go. No way.”

Atkinson’s comments and actions have likely further endeared him to his team. He has shown that he’s willing to fight for his players and has everyone’s back, regardless of their standing within his rotation.

Garland Believes Evan Mobley Should be DPOY

During an April 8 news conference, Darius Garland threw his support behind Evan Mobley’s case to be named Defensive Player of the Year.

“Evan Mobley,” Garland said. “Hmmm. One personal foul tonight. That’s good. He doesn’t hack, he doesn’t scream at the refs and he goes and blocks shots…Blocks, deflections, switching out one through five when on elite guards,” Garland said. “It’s really a guard’s league right now, and he’s switching out on the top guards in the league and really holding his own. We all stay home when he gets the switch. That’s how much confidence we have in him.”

Regardless of whether Mobley wins the DPOY award, he will have a huge role to play throughout the postseason. Cleveland will be looking to make a run to the NBA Finals. Mobley will be tasked with anchoring the paint, especially when facing the Boston Celtics in a potential Eastern Conference Finals matchup.

Still, in terms of individual accolades, Mobley has proven worthy of being named as the best defender this season. Unfortunately, he faces stiff competition from multiple players around the league.