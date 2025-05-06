Bad News on Star Trio & More Cavaliers News You Need to Know Today

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (ankle) has been listed as questionable for Tuesday’s game against the Pacers, Evan Dammarell of DownEuclid.com reports.

Mobley tweaked his left ankle in Game 1 Sunday, leading to concern about his status for the rest of this first-round series. The reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year recorded a double-double during his 36 minutes on the floor, finishing with 20 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals. He can’t play in Game 2, Cleveland will likely turn to Dean Wade to help shoulder the load in the frontcourt.

Here’s more Cavaliers news you need to know today:

Darius Garland Questionable for Game 2

Darius Garland (toe) is questionable for Game 2 versus the Pacers on Tuesday, Evan Dammarell of DownEuclid.com reports.

Garland has missed three straight postseason contests due to a sprained left great toe that he sustained near the end of the regular season. He did go through a light practice Monday morning, though coach Kenny Atkinson said it’s still tough to gauge where he’s at in his recovery. Sam Merrill started in Garland’s place in Game 1, but was quiet with six points in 18 minutes.

De’Andre Hunter Iffy for Game 2

De’Andre Hunter (thumb) has been listed as questionable for Tuesday’s game against the Pacers, Evan Dammarell of DownEuclid.com reports.

Hunter is dealing with a dislocated finger on his right hand, which could keep him sidelined for Game 2. The Virginia product played 30 minutes off the bench in Game 1, finishing with 11 points, four rebounds and an assist. If he cannot play Tuesday, Cleveland will likely lean on Isaac Okoro and Javonte Green to help shoulder the load.

Max Strus Struggles in Game 1 Loss

Max Strus ended with seven points (2-9 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals in 32 minutes during Sunday’s 121-112 loss to the Pacers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Strus was unable to have any sort of tangible impact on the game, scoring in single digits for the third time in five postseason games. Although he managed to contribute across other categories, his role as a secondary scorer is what the Cavaliers need the most, especially with Garland sidelined due to a toe injury. Look for Strus to try and amp up his scoring when the two teams meet again Tuesday.

Ty Jerome Scores 21 Off the Bench

Ty Jerome totaled 21 points (8-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Sunday’s 121-112 loss to the Pacers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Jerome remains one of the most consistent players in the Cavaliers’ second unit. The Virginia product attempted 20 shots in Game 1, only second to Donovan Mitchell (30) in this series opener. Outside a career-high 28 points in Game 1 against the Heat in the first round, Sunday’s performance was his second-highest point total in Jerome’s postseason career.