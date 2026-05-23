Cavaliers Reveal Injury Report For Game 3 Of Eastern Conference Finals

The New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers will be enjoying great news for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday night in Cleveland.

According to their latest injury reports, both teams will enjoy a full roster for Game 3, with no player listed as injured ahead of the game.

This is especially good for the Cavaliers as they are looking to score their first win of the series after the Knicks snagged the first two games.

In Game 1, the Cavaliers listed Larry Nance Jr. as questionable because of an illness. He was taken out of the injury reports for Games 2 and 3.

With the news, the Cavaliers are expected to field their usual starting lineup made up of James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen.

Cavaliers Ready To Go For Game 3

After going down 0-2 in the series, Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell said that the team will be ready to face the challenge of being the underdogs the rest of the way.

“We’re not tired,” Mitchell said after Game 2. “We’re ready to go for Game 3.”

Mitchell emphasized that the Cavaliers have played in two Game 7 in the playoffs so far, winning both of them to advance in the Eastern Conference. So, being down 2-0 is not new.

“This isn’t our first time facing adversity,” Mitchell said. “We’ve been through two Game 7s, so being down 2-0 is not the biggest challenge. It’s just something we just reached.”

Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley echoed Mitchell’s sentiment, saying that the team is now battle-tested and is ready to face the challenge of being down 2-0. The Cavaliers were also down 2-0 in the second round against the Detroit Pistons.

“That’s just how our whole playoffs have been, our back against the wall,” Allen said. “We like to keep things interesting. We like to keep everybody stressing about what the next game is going to be like. This is no different from what we’re doing now. We’ve got to take care of home court.”

“We’re in the same place as last round. So, the good thing is we’ve been here before. It’s nothing that we haven’t fought through and prevailed. So, we just got to win these next two at home and keep it moving,” Mobley said.

How To Watch Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals

Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals will be available via ESPN and ABC. Tip-off of the game will be at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time.

The game will be played inside the Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. It is expected to be filled in by Cavaliers fans looking to fuel the team to defend home court.

The Knicks will be entering the game as the hottest team in the playoffs, having won eight straight games.