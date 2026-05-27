NBA Insider Floats Trade Idea for Cavaliers to Bring Back LeBron James

The Cleveland Cavaliers were embarrassed by the Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals. They were swept after blowing a 22-point lead in Game 1. Now, they face a ton of questions when it comes to the current core of the roster.

LeBron James has been listed as a potential player to add to the roster. James has spent 11 seasons of his career with Cleveland and helped them win their only NBA title. He is a free agent this offseason and will be able to pick any team he wants to sign with.

One NBA insider offered up a trade idea that would see the Cavs add James while shedding the salary of Jarrett Allen.

NBA Insider Offers up LeBron James for Jarrett Allen Swap for the Cavaliers

While speaking on The Hoop Collective, Brian Windhorst talked about the idea of a James/Allen swap in a sign-and-trade.

“I’m not even sure if I were the Cavs, I would trade Jarrett Allen for LeBron. This is something the Laker followers have suggested. ‘Oh, just sign-and-trade LeBron for Jarrett Allen.’ Jarrett Allen makes $28 million. That could be a representative salary for LeBron.”

Windhorst’s co-host, Tim Bontemps, mentioned that the Cavaliers better get some draft compensation in a deal like that.

“I better be getting a first-round pick or two in that deal if I’m the Cavs in that deal.”

Windhorst would go on to say that he’s not sure he would make that deal. That would be trading a young center in exchange for a 41-year-old player close to retirement. James is still a solid player. However, he is now best as a third option. On the Cavs, he would be more like the third or fourth option.

James is also at an increased risk of injury at this age. He missed the first month of the season due to a sciatica injury. That will only continue to happen more frequently as he continues his career. Trading a center in his prime for a player like that would be a risk.

Cleveland Could Trade Almost Any Player This Offseason

After that sweep, the Cavaliers could trade anyone. Donovan Mitchell and James Harden are both due for an extension. Harden needs one in order to prevent free agency, while Mitchell still has time left on his current deal. Yet, it’s not out of the question for either team to be moved.

The Cavs seem to have gotten as far as they can with this core group. This is the first time the team has made the Eastern Conference Finals since James left the franchise after the 2018 season. This time, they failed to win a single game.

It wouldn’t be shocking to see Cleveland make a big trade this offseason. Dan Gilbert is not afraid to spend money to improve the roster.