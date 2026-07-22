Cavaliers Receive Interesting Insider News About LeBron James, Anthony Davis

The Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly doing everything they can to get LeBron James, without giving up their core players.

According to Dallas Hoops Journal’s Ashish Arthur, Klutch Sports, the agency that represents LeBron, is urging the Cavaliers to trade for Anthony Davis, another Klutch Sports athlete, for them to get the 41-year-old James.

However, the Cavaliers are refusing to trade for Davis, preventing him from reuniting with LeBron, with whom he won a championship in 2020 with the Los Angeles Lakers.

“Klutch is trying to get AD to Cleveland or Golden State,” a source told Dallas Hoops Journal’s Arthur. “Neither team wants to do it.”

Eastern Conference Team Is The Frontrunner

The report added that the Miami Heat is the frontrunner to get LeBron now as the two aforementioned teams are declining to pull the trigger.

“Miami is the frontrunner now. Giannis and Bam have been in LeBron’s ear nonstop,” he reported.

“Klutch Sports Group, led by Rich Paul, thought it would be “super easy” to get the Cavaliers or Warriors to trade for Davis, sources said. Since that’s not the case, the Heat have emerged as the leader to sign James since Miami doesn’t have to trade for Davis. The team already has Antetokounmpo and Adebayo and strong role players in Andrew Wiggins, Davion Mitchell, Bobby Portis and Tim Hardaway Jr,” Arthur added in his report.

LeBron signing with the Cavaliers is a storybook career finale, on top of a competitive roster fit in the Eastern Conference alongside James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, and Evan Mobley, and an emotional homecoming where he can play happy in front of his hometown people and contend for a championship for a final time.

Meanwhile, Davis has been with the Washington Wizards since February. The Wizards have made it known that they are not looking to ship Davis this offseason.

Davis is expected to anchor the team’s paint and defense next season alongside fellow former All-Star Trae Young and this year’s top pick AJ Dybantsa.

Just like the Cavaliers, the Wizards are seen as one of the contenders in the 2026-2027 NBA season.

When Will LeBron James Make His Free Agency Decision?

LeBron James has no official timetable for deciding which team he will join for his 24th NBA season, according to his agent, Rich Paul, the founder and CEO of Klutch Sports.

While past free agency choices occurred earlier in July, when he announced his goodbyes to the Lakers, Paul emphasized that James will not be rushed to make his choice.

“We’re not going to be rushed,” Paul said in the “Game Over” podcast with Max Kellerman. “We’re not going to be rushed. It’s his choice to make and when he makes the choice, he’ll make it.”

“There’s been several people to call and say, ‘Hey, Rich, is there anything more we should be doing? We could be doing?'” Paul said. “And my answer is, ‘No. We don’t need you to go above and beyond about anything. We understand it. It’s clear. All the messages have been sent.'”

James would be entering his 24th season in the 2026-2027 NBA campaign. His next team will certainly be among the top teams to watch for next season.