Cavaliers Officially Announce James Harden Offseason Move

Fresh off their first Eastern Conference Finals appearance since the LeBron James era, the Cleveland Cavaliers are setting themselves up for another deep run in 2026-27.

Heading into the season, the Cavaliers officially locked down former NBA MVP James Harden for the future. On Tuesday, Cleveland announced it had officially signed James Harden to a “multi-year” contract, President Koby Altman said.

“The Beard is back in The Land,” the Cavaliers posted to social media.

The deal was first agreed upon in late August and includes $97 million over three years, with a player option in 2028-29 and a trade kicker, Mike Silverman, Troy Payne, and Brandon Grier of Equity Sports told ESPN.

A Look at James Harden’s First Season With the Cavaliers

Cleveland traded for 11-time All-Star and 2018 NBA MVP at the NBA trade deadline in February. The Cavaliers sent guard Darius Garland and a second-round draft pick to the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for the Harden.

Harden was an immediate impact alongside the Cavaliers other superstars in Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley. Across 26 regular-season games last season, Harden averaged 20.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 7.7 assists per game on 46.6/37.5/88.4 shooting splits.

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Heading into the postseason, Harden was dealt a non-displaced fracture in his right thumb in February. It’s unclear if the setback effected his play, but Harden’s postseason production took a hit.

Cleveland finished with a 19-7 record in games Harden played in during the regular season. Entering postseason play, Harden became one of five players in NBA history to appear in 17-straight NBA Playoffs. He joined Karl Malone, John Stockton, Jason Kidd, and Tony Parker.

Appearing in 18 games during the Cleveland’s run to the Eastern Conference Finals, Harden averaged 19.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.5 assists on 41.0/29.9/83.1 shooting splits. This went along with a struggling 4.7 turnovers per game.

Cavaliers’ Offseason Summary: Add Peyton Watson, Extend Donovan Mitchell

The Cleveland Cavaliers looked to improve their roster in route to an NBA championship in 2026-27. James Harden has been one move Cleveland has made of many.

Cleveland acquired restricted free agent Peyton Watson from the Denver Nuggets in a five-team trade. The Cavaliers moved Max Strus and a 2031 first-round pick in exchange.

Strus, Dennis Schroder (traded to the Charlotte Hornets), and Dean Wade (signed with the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency) are among the key departures this offseason.

Superstar Donovan Mitchell signed a four-year, $272.9 extension that runs through the 2030-31 season.

The Cavaliers also signed international veteran Mario Hezonja and retained Thomas Bryant.