James Harden Big Contract Expected Despite Playoff Struggles

The Cleveland Cavaliers will have to make a huge decision on James Harden’s upcoming free agency, but he’s still expected to get paid. Another lackluster postseason for Harden has seen him blamed as the biggest reason for the Cavaliers going down 0-2 against the New York Knicks. Harden also had some terrible performances in the first two series this year against the Toronto Raptors and Detroit Pistons.

ESPN’s Bobby Marks predicted Harden getting paid big money for two more seasons:

“Harden signed a two-year, $81.5 million contract last offseason with the Los Angeles Clippers, and it has a player option that allows both sides to negotiate a longer contract at possibly less money if he were to become a free agent. For example, a two-year, $56 million contract that starts at $28 million puts Cleveland under the second apron even after the roster is filled out.”

The offseason will see Harden needing a new contract to remain with the Cavaliers. Marks listed the $28 million per year figure as what helps get Cleveland under the second apron. Many pundits question the Cavaliers extending Harden after another bad postseason, but the franchise may be forced to pay him nearly $30 million for the next two seasons.

Why Cleveland Can’t Let James Harden Leave

Emotions are high in the playoffs, and Cavaliers fans can’t be happy seeing Harden live up to his negative playoff reputation. However, Cleveland can’t just let Harden walk for nothing and move on like they never acquired him.

Darius Garland was sacrificed as a former All-Star in exchange for acquiring Harden to improve the overall roster. Both Cavaliers big men Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley play better offensively when Harden facilitates to give them easy baskets in the paint. Losing Harden for nothing hurts two of their most important players.

Cleveland also doesn’t just gain easy cap space since they are already over the apron with many big contracts on the roster. Letting Harden walk just loses a quality player if they refuse to pay him. A sign and trade would be the only logical reason for the Cavaliers letting Harden walk.

Cavaliers Will Try To Talk Harden Into Smaller Contract

Harden was content to join the Cavaliers since it gave him one of the best chances that he’s ever had to contend for an NBA Championship. Donovan Mitchell, Harden, Mobley, and Allen will give them a chance to win it all every season on paper.

Unfortunately, this is Cleveland’s best season since the LeBron James era, and many are expecting them to get swept by the Knicks. Harden is going to give up his player option to extend for an extra season with the intent of knowing he’ll take less per year figures.

Cleveland may be pushing it if they go anything lower than the $28 million figure listed by Marks. Harden is worth the money in the regular season to help the big men and wing players get easy shots. Mitchell’s contract expiring soon also makes it hard to keep Harden in the case they lose their other star guard next offseason.