Cavaliers’ James Harden Draws Massive Criticism After Game 1 Loss to Knicks

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 19: James Harden #1 of the Cleveland Cavaliers drives against the New York Knicks during the first quarter in Game One of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Madison Square Garden on May 19, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Another stat that immediately went viral highlighted Harden’s ongoing postseason struggles. According to UnderDog Fantasy, Harden has now played 188 playoff games in his career, and 48 of them have featured as many or more turnovers than made field goals. Tuesday marked yet another addition to that list, as Harden had six turnovers compared to just five made shots.
NBA Central also posted Harden’s final stat line while reactions flooded social media:
The criticism only intensified during overtime as Brunson completely took over the game. The Knicks star finished with 38 points and repeatedly hunted Harden in isolation situations during the final minutes.
One viral reaction summed up the mood online: “Nobody has ever wanted to be anywhere less than James Harden wants to be in a game of one-on-one against Brunson in overtime.”
The reaction is continuing to pile on.
Cavaliers Need More From Harden Moving Forward
The frustrating part for Cleveland is that the Cavaliers had complete control for most of the night.
Donovan Mitchell was sensational, finishing with 29 points and six steals, while Evan Mobley dominated stretches defensively and helped the Cavs push the lead past 20 early in the fourth quarter. Cleveland appeared poised to silence the Madison Square Garden crowd and steal momentum in the series.
Instead, the Knicks exploded on a 30-8 run to close regulation before completely dominating overtime 14-3.
They ended the game on a 44-11 run.
As the lead disappeared, Harden’s offensive struggles became impossible to ignore. He struggled to create separation, settled for contested jumpers and committed several costly turnovers that fueled New York’s transition offense.
Defensively, the Knicks attacked him possession after possession, particularly Brunson, who finally found his rhythm late after a relatively quiet first three quarters.
Cleveland head coach Kenny Atkinson will likely face questions for his late-game adjustments, but Harden is once again taking the majority of the heat after another disappointing playoff showing.
For a player whose postseason legacy has already been heavily scrutinized throughout his career, Game 1 added another painful chapter.
Now the Cavaliers head into Game 2 desperately needing a response, especially from Harden, after wasting what should have been a statement win on the road in Game 1.
The Cleveland Cavaliers looked ready to steal home court in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Then everything unraveled, and unfortunately for Cleveland, James Harden was at the center of the collapse. There are bad losses. There are awful losses. There are catastrophic losses. Then there’s what just happened to the Cavs. They went […]
Cavaliers’ James Harden Draws Massive Criticism After Game 1 Loss to Knicks