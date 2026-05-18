James Harden Ends 8-Year Curse After Cavaliers’ Win Over Pistons

James Harden ended an eight-year drought after the Cleveland Cavaliers took down the Detroit Pistons in Game 7 of the second round playoffs on Sunday night.

The win advanced the Cavaliers to the Eastern Conference Finals, bringing Harden to his first Conference Finals since 2018, when he led the Houston Rockets to a barnburner seven-game series against the Golden State Warriors, led by Steph Curry and Kevin Durant.

The 2018 Western Conference Finals were most remembered for the Rockets’ 27 consecutive missed 3-pointers, an NBA record, resulting in their loss.

Since then, Harden struggled to get over the hump in the second round, losing five straight second-round series since 2018 with the Rockets, Brooklyn Nets, and Philadelphia 76ers.

In 2024 and 2025, Harden played with the LA Clippers alongside Kawhi Leonard, but the team lost in the first round in back-to-back seasons.

This season, Harden was traded to the Cavaliers, helping the team led by Donovan Mitchell to topple the top-seeded Pistons in seven games.

In Game 7, Harden only had nine points, on 2-of-10 shooting from the field, along with five rebounds and six assists. He missed all six of his 3-pointers in the game in 36 minutes of playing time.

Donovan Mitchell led the Cavaliers with 26 points.

James Harden Passes Steph Curry in All-Time Playoff Scoring List

In the series against the Pistons, James Harden also made history to add to his already legendary career.

In Game 6 against the Pistons, Harden had 23 points to pass longtime rival Steph Curry on the all-time playoff scoring list.

Harden moved to 10th in the scoring list after Curry, who has failed to reach the playoffs this season after losing to the Phoenix Suns in the play-in tournament.

Harden now has a chance to further increase his playoff scoring as the Cavaliers take on the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Knicks are coming off a sweep of the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round. They have only lost twice in the postseason so far, both coming against the Atlanta Hawks in the opening round.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers have squeaked past their playoff opponents this season, winning in seven games against the Toronto Raptors and the Pistons.

Harden has averaged 20.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game in the playoffs so far.

James Harden Set To Match Up Against Fellow Lefty Star IN East Finals

James Harden will be going head-to-head against the New York Knicks’ Jalen Brunson in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Brunson has been dominant in the playoffs, putting up 27.4 points and 6.1 assists per game this postseason.

Aside from the Harden-Brunson matchup, the series will also see the head-to-head of Jarrett Allen and Karl Anthony-Towns. Donovan Mitchell will be leaned on once more by the Cavaliers.

Game 1 of the series will be on Tuesday, May 19, at Madison Square Garden in New York. Tip-off is at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time.