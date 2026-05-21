James Harden’s Cavaliers Future In Doubt Amid Knicks Playoff Series

James Harden has been seen as the veteran who could lift the Cleveland Cavaliers over the hump in the Eastern Conference when the team traded for him last February.

However, after Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals series against the New York Knicks, Harden has been seen as a liability for the Cavaliers, potentially hurting his value to the squad in the long run.

In an ESPN report written by Dave McMenamin ahead of Game 2, Harden’s future has been revealed to be hinged on how the series against the Knicks would play out. If Game 1 was any indication, that could spell bad news for the 36-year-old former NBA MVP.

“How Harden performs the rest of the series could affect his contract this summer,” McMenamin wrote. “He has a player option for next season worth $42.3 million, but he was acquired with both the Cavs and Harden’s camp interested in an extension, sources told ESPN.”

Harden only had 15 points on 42 minutes in Game 1, where he was relentlessly targeted throughout the game by the Knicks, especially Jalen Brunson.

Brunson put Harden on ball screen actions, forcing Harden to switch on the Knicks superstar. From there, Brunson feasted on having the Cavaliers’ defensive weak link on him to score 15 points in the fourth quarter and overtime to complete the come-from-behind victory.

Brunson had nine possessions against Harden towards the end of regulation and overtime, and scored a whopping 1.9 points per possession against him.

“It was no secret, we were attacking Harden,” Knicks head coach Mike Brown said. “Just like we have to figure out different ways to guard Harden and [Donovan] Mitchell, they have to find ways to guard Jalen [Brunson].”

Game 2 will be crucial for Harden as he looks to bounce back from a lackluster performance on offense and defense in the series opener.

Cavaliers Head Coach Defends James Harden’s Defense

Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson defended James Harden’s perimeter resistance after a dreadful defensive performance in Game 1.

According to him, the Cavaliers must improve their overall team defense, saying that Harden has been good on the perimeter against the Knicks’ guards.

“On thing about James, I’ll just defend him, he’s a good isolation defender,” Atkinson said. “He always has been. He’s super smart. He’s got great hands. I was kind of a little more upset with our backline defense.

Cavaliers’ backline defense features Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, two capable rim defenders.

“OK, he had two or three really tough shots on him (but) this is team defense. At this level, it’s team defense. “I know everybody’s putting it on James, but I’d say a lot of it’s on the team, our team defense.”

Harden’s defense will be put under a microscope in Game 2, as the Knicks are still expected to continue their offensive game plan against him.

Good News for the Cavaliers in Game 2

No players are in the injury report for the Cavaliers in Game 2, giving Atkinson the full roster at his disposal.

If they win Game 2, the Cavaliers will steal the homecourt advantage in the series before heading to Cleveland for Games 3 and 4.

Tip-off for Game 2 will be at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time at Madison Square Garden.