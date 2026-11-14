Cleveland Cavaliers Get Unexpected James Harden News Before Mavericks Game

The Cleveland Cavaliers have received unexpected news regarding James Harden ahead of Saturday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Harden is questionable for the Nov. 14 matchup at Rocket Arena, according to the official NBA injury report. Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen and Peyton Watson are also questionable.

The development follows Cleveland’s 133-121 loss to the Miami Heat on Friday night, when Harden played nearly 35 minutes before the Cavaliers were forced to spend the night in Miami because of widespread flight disruptions.

Cleveland has since returned home, but its starting lineup remains in question just hours before tipoff against Dallas.

James Harden Injury Update: Is Cavaliers Guard Playing Tonight?

Harden’s status for Saturday’s game is uncertain after the Cavaliers listed him as questionable.

The 37-year-old guard played 34 minutes and 49 seconds against Miami, finishing with 20 points, eight assists, six rebounds and three steals. He shot 5-of-13 from the field and made all eight of his free-throw attempts.

It was another significant workload for Harden, who played more than 33 minutes against the New York Knicks on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

He scored a season-high 32 points in that victory, shooting 9-of-14 from the field and 5-of-7 from three-point range.

Harden has appeared in all 13 of Cleveland’s games this season, averaging 16.9 points, 5.8 assists and 4.7 rebounds.

His questionable designation comes under unusual circumstances.

The Cavaliers were scheduled to return to Cleveland immediately after Friday’s game, but a nationwide FAA ground stop disrupted their travel plans. Instead, the team remained in Miami overnight before flying home Saturday morning.

While the timing suggests Cleveland’s unusual travel schedule and short turnaround may have contributed to its injury report, the circumstances alone do not establish that Harden suffered a new injury.

His final availability will become clearer as the Cavaliers approach their scheduled 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff.

Cavaliers Face Major Backcourt Decision With James Harden, Donovan Mitchell Questionable

Harden’s status creates another problem for Cleveland coach Kenny Atkinson, particularly with Mitchell also questionable.

The two guards have accounted for a significant portion of the Cavaliers’ offensive production this season, and the possibility of losing both would force Atkinson to make substantial adjustments to his rotation.

Cleveland does have an intriguing alternative in rookie Tyrese Proctor.

Proctor scored 22 points in 27 minutes against Miami, shooting 7-of-9 from the field and 5-of-7 from three-point range. He also contributed four rebounds and three assists.

The performance followed another productive showing against New York, where Proctor scored 15 points off the bench.

If Harden cannot play, Proctor would be a logical candidate for additional ball-handling responsibilities. Meleek Thomas and Craig Porter Jr. could also factor into Atkinson’s backcourt plans.

The Cavaliers are already without Evan Mobley because of a left great toe sprain, while Sam Merrill is sidelined with a right elbow issue.

That makes Harden’s availability particularly important against a Dallas team that arrived in Cleveland on Friday, giving the Mavericks considerably more time to prepare and recover.

For Cleveland, the immediate question is whether Harden can take the floor after another heavy workload and a disrupted night of travel.

If he cannot, the Cavaliers will have to replace both his scoring and his playmaking in a lineup already facing significant uncertainty.