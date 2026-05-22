James Harden Passes Kobe Bryant on This All-Time List

James Harden continues writing his name throughout the NBA record books. Despite a disappointing loss to the New York Knicks in game two of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals, Harden had one thing to celebrate after the game: moving up one spot on the NBA’s all-time career playoff steals list.

Harden, with his 311th steal, moved into sixth place all time, passing the late great Kobe Bryant. He finished the game with 18 points, six rebounds and two assists.

LeBron James leads the list with 506 steals, followed by Scottie Pippen (395), Michael Jordan (376), Magic Johnson (358), and John Stockton (338). James is the only active player ahead of Harden.

James Harden’s Career and Accolades

Harden has put together a hall of fame career, and his steals accolade is just the most recent example. The 11-time NBA All Star and MVP winner will be remembered for being one of the elite scorers of his generation. He won three straight scoring titles (2018-2020), led the NBA in assists twice, and earned six All-NBA First Team selections.

After leaving Arizona State, Harden joined the Oklahoma City Thunder where he quickly excelled. He was then a member of the Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Clippers, and most recently the Cavs.

He has found a new home with the Cavs, and playing along Donovan Mitchell has helped guide Cleveland to its best season since James left Ohio for Los Angeles.

It will take a major rally, though, for Harden and the Cavs to overcome a 2-0 deficit to the Knicks.