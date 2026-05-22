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James Harden Passes Kobe Bryant on This All-Time List

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Cleveland Cavaliers' Kenny Atkinson and Dennis Schroder defended James Harden after another struggling performance in the Game 1 loss to the New York Knicks.

James Harden continues writing his name throughout the NBA record books. Despite a disappointing loss to the New York Knicks in game two of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals, Harden had one thing to celebrate after the game: moving up one spot on the NBA’s all-time career playoff steals list.

Harden, with his 311th steal, moved into sixth place all time, passing the late great Kobe Bryant. He finished the game with 18 points, six rebounds and two assists.

LeBron James leads the list with 506 steals, followed by Scottie Pippen (395), Michael Jordan (376), Magic Johnson (358), and John Stockton (338). James is the only active player ahead of Harden.

James Harden’s Career and Accolades

During the Cleveland Cavaliers' Game 6 vs Detroit Pistons, the NBA announced James Harden moved up the league's all-time playoff scoring list

GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – MAY 09: James Harden #1 of the Cleveland Cavaliers talks to media after his team’s 116-109 win over the Detroit Pistons in Game Three of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Rocket Arena on May 09, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Harden has put together a hall of fame career, and his steals accolade is just the most recent example. The 11-time NBA All Star and MVP winner will be remembered for being one of the elite scorers of his generation. He won three straight scoring titles (2018-2020), led the NBA in assists twice, and earned six All-NBA First Team selections.

After leaving Arizona State, Harden joined the Oklahoma City Thunder where he quickly excelled. He was then a member of the Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Clippers, and most recently the Cavs.

The Cleveland Cavaliers announced a James Harden feat that hasn't been accomplished since LeBron James did it a decade ago.

GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – MAY 11: James Harden #1 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts against the Detroit Pistons during the first quarter in Game Four of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Rocket Arena on May 11, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

He has found a new home with the Cavs, and playing along Donovan Mitchell has helped guide Cleveland to its best season since James left Ohio for Los Angeles.

It will take a major rally, though, for Harden and the Cavs to overcome a 2-0 deficit to the Knicks.

Alex Shoemaker Alex Shoemaker is a seasoned sports journalist and digital content strategist with more than a decade of experience in newsrooms and digital media. He has covered a wide range of sports, including March Madness, the Olympic Trials, and local high school athletics. He began his journalism career covering high school and community sports, developing a reputation for sharp storytelling and precise design that earned awards for both writing and pagination. More about Alex Shoemaker

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James Harden Passes Kobe Bryant on This All-Time List

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