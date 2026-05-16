James Harden Explains Cavs’ Lack of Intensity in Game 6 Loss to Pistons

The Cleveland Cavaliers had a chance to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday night, but they had a flat performance in Game 6 against the Detroit Pistons.

Speaking to reporters after their 115-94 loss, James Harden was asked about the lack of intensity from the Cavs, especially in the second half. They were outscored 30-19 in the third quarter, with the Pistons pulling away to force a do-or-die Game 7 on Sunday.

“I think we didn’t start off the game well,” Harden said. “Still had the lead, and then just throughout the course of the game, we never really kicked it to that second level or even second level, which is the level we need to get to three or four, but we just never really got it.”

The one-time MVP added, “We had opportunities, little, small spurts, but it was never like a consistent flow on both ends of the ball, which is a little frustrating, but you know you can’t do nothing about it. You got to start focusing in our mind for one game on the road.”

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Harden had 23 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals, but he also had eight turnovers. Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley each scored 18 points, while Cade Cunningham put up 21 points and eight assists for the Pistons.

James Harden’s Game 6 Record

Friday’s game was the 18th Game 6 of James Harden’s career. He had a chance to lead the Cavaliers back to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2018, but they came up way short.

According to Keerthika Uthayakumar of StatKeeks, Harden now has a record of 4-14 (22.2%) in Game 6s during his playoff career. It’s the second-worst record in postseason history, just behind DeAndre Jordan, who was 2-8 (20.0%) in Game 6s.

In addition to his Game 6 record, Harden also had his fourth postseason game with seven turnovers or more, as per Kellan Olson of Arizona Sports.

It initially tied him with Cade Cunningham for most in a single postseason run, though the Pistons star took the lead again after committing seven turnovers in Game 6.

However, Harden is the only player to have at least four games with seven turnovers or more in multiple playoff runs.

Good News for James Harden During Game 6

Despite the lackluster effort from the Cavs in Game 6, there was a single piece of good news for James Harden. He entered the Top 10 of the all-time NBA playoff scoring list, moving past Steph Curry for the No. 10 spot.

Harden achieved the feat in the first quarter. He’s behind some of the greatest players in NBA history, such as LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal, Tim Duncan, Kevin Durant, Karl Malone and Jerry West.