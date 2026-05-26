NBA World Reacts To James Harden’s Performance In Knicks-Cavs Game

On Monday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers hosted the New York Knicks for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals.

The Cavs got swept, losing the final game by a score of 130-93.

James Harden finished with 12 points, four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block while shooting 2/8 from the field and 0/6 from three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.

NBA World Reacts To Harden’s Performance

Here’s what people were saying about Harden:

Stefan Bondy: “No way you can give James Harden a big contract in free agency.”

Rob Perez: “At this point, being a Harden apologist is not a choice — it’s a condition.”

HoopsHype: “James Harden is finishing the season as the player with the most playoff wins without an NBA title. Tied at 98 with Karl Malone.”

Skip Bayless: “James Harden in tonight’s home closeout game: 0-6 from 3 with 5 turnovers. Predictable.”

Jeff Goodman: “Good to see James Harden has showed up for a big game again.”

Real App: “James Harden now has the 3rd most playoff games by a guard ever with more TOV than FGM.”

@Sheridanblog: “James Harden should just be on a losing team moving forward so he can keep accumulating stats like Westbrook. The days of trying to win with Harden as a key starter are over with. Cavs were foolish to trade for him, they’d be wise to move him in the offseason.”

Bonta Hill: “James Harden is an all-time great, but I don’t ever want to read about folks taking him over Dwyane Wade. Please…”

Nikki Gist: “James Harden needs to hang it up”

Looking At Harden

Harden was traded to the Cavs (via the LA Clippers) during the middle of the season.

He has also had stints with the OKC Thunder, Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers.

His career averages are 24.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 43.9% from the field and 36.4% from three-point range in 1,221 games.

The 2018 MVP has a player-option in his contract for the 2026-27 season.