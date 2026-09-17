James Harden Most Responsible For Peyton Watson On Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers arguably have the best starting lineup in the NBA after Peyton Watson joined via free agency. Quite a few Cavaliers players and front office members reached out to recruit Watson, but one meant the most to him. Future Hall of Famer James Harden calling Watson was the biggest recruitment in the young player’s eyes due to growing up feeling inspired by the legend.

Watson shared the following about why Harden reaching out was so important to him:

“Not only what he means to the league but what he means to me personally as a kid coming from Southern California. Just getting a call or text from him throughout my process to let me know the Cleveland Cavaliers are interested. Being embraced by him immediately was something that was very flattering to me because I’ve worked my whole life. It was early on when he first talked to me, and it was something we didn’t know which way it was gonna swing… when I got that call and was informed that I was gonna be a Cleveland Cavalier, it just made it mean that much more to me because I knew I was being embraced day one by the team and the front office. That just matters.”

Watson referenced growing up in Southern California and knowing that Harden started in the same place providing motivation. Harden breaking out with the Oklahoma City Thunder and becoming an all-time great with the Houston Rockets inspired Watson. The chance to play with Harden put Cleveland above other interested teams.

James Harden & Peyton Watson Can Thrive Together

Not only do the two names in question get along off the court, but they can fit together on the court. Harden already developed chemistry with Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen last season to see the rotation somewhat splitting in two.

One side sees Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley better off playing at the same time since each man’s strengths make up for the other’s flaws. Harden and Allen could see Watson on the court with them to give Harden two weapons when Mitchell is on the bench.

Watson talked about wanting to learn from Harden and showed the same aptitude playing with Nikola Jokic on the Denver Nuggets. Expect the young rising star to give his all to contribute to winning this season with the role he wanted.

Can Peyton Watson Help Cavaliers Contend?

The Eastern Conference growing far tougher now sees Cleveland having to face with nine other teams all expecting to make the playoffs. Most pundits rate the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers at the top of the conference.

The Cavaliers will need every starter to give their best effort to make up the gap against top tier rosters. Giannis Antetokounmpo joining the Miami Heat was the first of many offseason moves that drastically changed the East.

Watson is likely now part of Cleveland’s long-term future due to his age and upside. Unfortunately, the other members of the team could get traded if the Cavaliers fail to contend. The time is now for Mitchell, Harden, Watson, and the rest of the team to have a real shot at the NBA Finals.