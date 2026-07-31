Cavaliers, James Harden Zeroing in on Short-Term Deal, Says Insider

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been waiting to re-sign James Harden. Initially, that was because they were trying to sign LeBron James in free agency. However, he decided to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers, signing a two-year deal with them.

Harden still hasn’t re-signed in Cleveland yet, however. Cleveland is trying to find a way to add Peyton Watson, who is a restricted free agent. There is a chance that Denver would match whatever offer sheet they sign him to. However, Harden will be returning to Cleveland.

An insider has revealed that he will be signing either a two or three-year deal with the Cavaliers.

Insider Claims James Harden Will Sign a Short-Term Deal With the Cavaliers

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the two sides are figuring out whether a two-year deal or a three-year deal makes the most sense. Harden was traded to the Cavaliers at the trade deadline with the understanding that he would be signing an extension.

Harden was still an effective player for the Cavs this past season. While being their point guard, he averaged 20.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 7.7 assists in the 26 regular-season games he played in Cleveland. He also shot 46.6 percent from the field and 43.5 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.

Since the Cavaliers have already re-signed Donovan Mitchell to a long-term deal, locking up Harden for the short-term preserves their title window. This core group finally made the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time, and now they are looking to take the final step.

Harden was not going to receive an extension in Los Angeles. That’s why he wanted to be traded at the deadline. The Cavs made a gamble to bring him in while shipping Darius Garland to the Clippers. That was a decision that was made with the short-term in mind.

Cleveland was Better With James Harden on the Team Last Season

For the most part, the gamble worked. In the regular season, Harden elevated the roster to new heights offensively. After the All-Star break, the Cavs had the fifth-best offense in the league. He was able to create more offensive opportunities for himself and for his teammates.

However, the Eastern Conference Finals against the Knicks exposed his deepest flaw. Jalen Brunson isolated switches onto Harden, and that made it very easy for him to score. Harden has never been a good defender, and the Cavs didn’t have an answer for that play.

In order for the Cavaliers to win a title, they have to figure out a better way to cover up Harden’s defensive liabilities in the postseason. That will be the only way that they have a chance to win the East in what is now a stacked conference. The competition has never been higher.

How the contract is structured could determine whether or not Harden becomes a trade piece in a year if the Cavs have no shot of winning a championship. Cleveland is already against the second apron, and shedding salary will be the only thing to do if they are not a contender.