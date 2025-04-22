Jarrett Allen Gives Strong Compliment to Evan Mobley

Under Kenny Atkinson, the Cleveland Cavaliers have become one of the best teams in the NBA. Atkinson has instilled a motion-based offense and found ways to get the best out of his young roster.

During a recent interview with The Players Tribune, Jarrett Allen cited Evan Mobley‘s growth as a core part of the Cavaliers’ rise toward the top of the league’s rankings.

“Everyone knows what Donovan and DG can do,” Allen said. “I’d like to think I’ve done my part. And our role players have been tremendous all season long. But I really do feel like the big difference-maker is Evan. And his ascension into an elite NBA player.”

Allen continued.

“This season he’s really started tapping into his potential. And now, the sky’s the limit. With Evan, my goal has always been to try to help him become the best player he can be, and to not get in his way. Just basically make it as easy as possible for him to develop. If that means I need to guard the biggest guy, let me do that. If I have to take on the brunt of the physicality, so be it. Whatever I can do for that man, I’m basically doing. Because I see what he can be. We all saw it very early on. We knew that when he put it all together, that’s what was going to take us to the next level.”

Allen and Mobley have become a formidable front-court duo. They anchor the paint, pressure the perimeter, and bring the best out of each other on offense. Atkinson has certainly played a part in Mobley’s ascension, but the elite-level skills were always there.

Darius Garland Must Step Up For Cavaliers

While Mobley has undoubtedly raised his game to a new level, questions are still lingering over Darius Garland. Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor discussed those questions during a recent episode of the ‘Wine and Gold Talk‘ podcast.

“I think there remains to be questions about Darius Garland and his readiness for everything that playoff basketball is,” Fedor said. “…If we’re being honest, Darius has struggled throughout the course of his career. And at times this year, even this year was an All-Star caliber season for him, but there were times that he struggled with physicality…The Cavs are ready for it. Kenny Atkinson is ready for it. Darius says he’s ready for it. But this is a switch-heavy defense, and teams are going to go pick and roll, and they’re going to put Darius in the action over and over and over again.”

Garland will undoubtedly be a target for the Miami Heat throughout the current series. However, if he can hold his ground and play through contact, he will go a long way to silencing his critics.

Atkinson Issues Challenge to Garland

During a recent media availability, Atkinson called on Garland to show an increased maturity level.

“I had this conversation with him,” Atkinson said. “I’m like, you almost have to speed up your maturity level, leadership level. You’re 25, and I need you to be 28.”

Garland and Mobley have both enjoyed big regular seasons under Atkinson. However, those performances won’t mean much if the Cavaliers can’t make a push toward the Eastern Conference Finals. If Garland can prove himself, both on the court and in the locker room, then the sky is the limit for what he can achieve throughout his career.