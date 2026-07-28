Jonathan Kuminga Receives Warning as Agent’s $20 Million Demand Backfires

Jonathan Kuminga remains one of the biggest names left on the NBA free agent market, but the 23-year-old forward is still without a contract nearly a month into the offseason. After the Atlanta Hawks declined his $24.3 million team option, Kuminga became an unrestricted free agent and has continued to attract interest from the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Despite that interest, no agreement has been reached. Both teams face financial restrictions, and any move would likely require a sign-and-trade involving Atlanta. As negotiations continue, Kuminga’s future remains unresolved heading into the next phase of the offseason.

The prolonged wait has also drawn attention to the decisions being made during negotiations. While Kuminga’s camp remains optimistic that his market will improve, his current situation has also prompted comparisons to another NBA player represented by the same agent.

Aaron Turner’s $20 Million Contract Demand Complicates Jonathan Kuminga’s Free Agency

One major factor behind the stalemate is Kuminga’s contract expectations. Sean Keane of Yardbarker wrote, “Agent Aaron Turner is seeking a multi-year contract worth more than $20 million per season for his client.”

With both the Lakers and Cavaliers limited financially and requiring a sign-and-trade to complete any deal, Kuminga’s market has remained restricted.

NBA insider Jake Fischer of “The Stein Line” wrote that there remains “optimism” within Kuminga’s camp that there could be “more movement and more earning potential as the offseason unfolds.”

Fischer also reported that Cleveland has found it “challenging” to assemble a trade package that satisfies the Hawks while remaining comfortable with the deal’s financial structure.

The Lakers are also monitoring the situation. According to Fischer, Los Angeles’ interest depends on Kuminga being “willing to accept a contract structure on the Lakers’ terms.” He also wrote that there have been no “meaningful discussions” between the Lakers and Hawks regarding a sign-and-trade involving Jarred Vanderbilt and a 2032 first-round pick swap.

Any sign-and-trade would also require Kuminga to sign a contract lasting at least three seasons, creating another obstacle as negotiations continue.

Victor Oladipo’s Contract Decisions Serve as a Warning for Jonathan Kuminga

Kuminga’s current free agency has also drawn comparisons to former NBA All-Star Victor Oladipo, another client Turner previously represented.

While recovering from a ruptured quad tendon, Oladipo declined extension offers from both the Indiana Pacers and Houston Rockets. The Pacers’ proposal has been widely reported as being worth around four years and $112 million, although Oladipo later said it was closer to “the 80ier side of things.”

Houston later offered a two-year extension worth $45.2 million after acquiring him in a trade, but that offer was also declined before he was dealt to the Miami Heat.

Oladipo played only four games for Miami before another injury required surgery. He went on to earn approximately $20.6 million for the remainder of his NBA career, significantly less than the extensions he had previously turned down.

Kuminga has also turned down lucrative offers during his career. Golden State offered him an extension worth around $30 million per season in 2024, but he instead signed a shorter contract before eventually finishing the 2025-26 season with the Hawks.

Across 36 games split between Golden State and Atlanta last season, Kuminga averaged 12.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists.

His next destination remains uncertain, with the Lakers and Cavaliers still viewed as potential landing spots. However, unless there is movement on contract expectations and a workable sign-and-trade framework, Kuminga’s free agency is likely to remain one of the NBA’s longest-running offseason storylines.