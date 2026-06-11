Cavaliers’ Kenny Atkinson Makes Convincing Statement on 2025 Second-Round Pick

After the Cleveland Cavaliers selected forward Saliou Niang with the No. 58 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, he has yet to make his NBA debut. However, head coach Kenny Atkinson believes Niang is making great progress in his development.

Atkinson visited Saliou Niang overseas in Italy, while the 2025 second-round pick was playing for Virtus Bologna in the playoffs. The Cavaliers’ head coach was impressed with what he saw from the 22-year-old Niang.

“A strong, determined young man who works with great energy and is constantly growing, including in terms of leadership on the court,” Kenny Atkinson told Alessandro Maggi of Sportando. “We selected him in last year’s draft, and I believe he will be part of our franchise’s future.”

Saliou Niang Impresses in First Season with Virtus Bologna

While spending the first part of his professional career overseas with Virtus Bologna, Saliou Niang has been impressive.

The Italian forward averaged 9.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.7 assists with 60.8/36.8/75.3 shooting splits over 27 games in Lega Basket Series A. He’s transitioned this success into the EuroLeague as well, averaging 7.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.9 assists on 62.9/33.3/79.4 shooting splits over 38 games.

While representing the Italian national team at EuroBasket, Saliou Niang has continued to develop. He averaged 10.2 points and 4.6 rebounds per game on 69.6/50.0/69.6 shooting splits.

Saliou Niang Commits to Play College Basketball at LSU

Although Saliou Niang has already become an NBA Draft pick, the Italian wing has decided to take the next step in his playing career at the college basketball level. Niang has committed to play for LSU for the 2026-27 college basketball season, Jeff Goodman of The Field of 68 reported.

Saliou Niang will bring an elite defensive presence to LSU’s program. His offensive skills are still developing, but he has shown good strides in improvement during his time overseas.

LSU hired head coach Will Wade in March after the rising coach spent one season in the ACC with NC State. Wade spent an earlier tenure with LSU from 2017 to 2022.

In hopes of turning the Tigers‘ basketball program around, LSU has also received commitments from other standout talents.

Along with Saliou Niang, LSU has added Mouhamed Dioubate, Marcio Santos, Abdi Bashir, Divine Ugochukwu, and RJ Luis.

“There are likely to be more international players on the way (for LSU),” wrote 247 Sports’ Glen West. “Wade has spent a good but of time recruiting in Europe and there is more talent to sniff out that could soon be announced by the program.”

Saliou Niang has a future in the NBA with the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, the 22-year-old wing has chosen to develop in other ways before taking his talents to the league.

It’s common for overseas talent to develop in other ways before taking their talents to the NBA. This same route is in store for Saliou Niang.