Kevin Durant Predicts LeBron James’ Next Team As Free Agency Decision Nears

Veteran Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant is the latest NBA star to predict where LeBron James will sign as a free agent.

Durant expects James to return to his hometown franchise, the Cleveland Cavaliers, for his record-breaking 24th NBA season.

“In my heart of hearts, if I had to choose one, I’d say Cleveland,” Durant predicted while attending the MLB All-Star Game, via Brad Stainbrook.

Durant, though, won’t be shocked if James were to sign elsewhere.

“I think Philly has a big chance, too, though,” Durant added.

LeBron James Next Team Predictions

Per multiple insiders, James is likely to choose between the Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat. However, several other reports have favored James to link up with Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

As a former teammate of Curry, Durant would love to see James in the Bay Area.

“Wow,” Durant said of the idea of James and Curry playing together.

“Either way it goes, it’s gonna be a movie,” he added.

“He’s still got a lot left,” Durant said of his former Team USA teammate.

Prior to Durant, the likes of Dillon Brooks, DaMarcus Cousins and Iman Shumpert offered their predictions on where James will sign this offseason.

Brooks picked Golden State.

“Stop all this waiting s**t,” Brooks told James at an NBA 2K League event.

“I think [he’ll sign with] Golden State,” added the Rockets wing.

Where Will LeBron James Sign?

Shumpert, who won an NBA title with James in 2016, expects his former teammate to go back home if it’s about ending his career on a high note. However, he has an interesting outlook on where James should play to pursue a fifth ring.

“If this is about a ring, go to Philly,” Shumpert advised James. “If this is about selling tickets, Miami. If this is about ending your career the way it should go, go to Cleveland. Just don’t go to Cleveland trying to be happy about a win because you not going to win there. You’re not going to be happy. This is about legacy, the return tour, this is not about winning don’t you dare go over there think it’s rolling with the winners.

“I don’t know what’s up with them during the playoffs, don’t do it,” he added. “I’ve been on a team with LeBron when he was frustrated and he felt like he got too much going on. He going to start shipping s**t out of there, man.”

Cousins would love to see James playing alongside Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball on the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“You know where I would like him to go? Minnesota! I think Bron in Minnesota with Ant-Man would be must-watch TV,” Cousins said this week. “They added LaMelo Ball, who’s also another exciting player. You put those three characters together, I think we’re in for some good ball and possibly a championship run.”

James reportedly has “all the information” he needs and is expected to make his decision imminently. The Cavaliers remain the betting favorites to land him.