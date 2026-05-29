Cavs GM Gets Brutally Honest on Donovan Mitchell Trade Rumors

The Cleveland Cavaliers did well to make it to the Eastern Conference Finals this season, but their method of elimination, which saw them get swept by the New York Knicks, was quite discouraging. Now, it seems like all options are on the table for the Cavs, including a potential Donovan Mitchell trade.

While Mitchell was once again the engine that powered Cleveland to the ECF, folks are worried that he is growing frustrated with the front office’s inability to build a winner around him. Teams across the league are reportedly keeping tabs on Mitchell’s status, but general manager Koby Altman did his best to shoot down the rumors surrounding the superstar guard.

Koby Altman Shoots Down Donovan Mitchell Trade Rumors

Mitchell has earned a reputation as one of the most consistent players in the NBA, and he further solidified that in the 2025-26 campaign. After he endured a bit of a down year in terms of his efficiency, Mitchell saw his field goal percentage jump from 44.3% to 48.3%, which led to his scoring increasing from 24 points per game to 27.9 points per game.

As a result of his strong play, Mitchell earned his seventh-straight All-Star selection, as well as a spot on the All-NBA Second Team. In the playoffs, Mitchell guided Cleveland through two hard-fought seven-game series against the Toronto Raptors and Detroit Pistons, but he couldn’t lead the Cavs to a single win vs. the Knicks.

With this crushing result in the books, nobody knows what the future holds for the Cavaliers. This isn’t the first time Mitchell has seen his name pop up in trade rumors, but it’s fair to wonder if he could be looking to find his way out of town. Cleveland very clearly doesn’t want to lose Mitchell, as Altman revealed that the team is still committed to him moving forward.

“He’s our guy,” Altman said of Mitchell when speaking to reporters. “Do we think we can win with him as the best player on a championship team? Yes.”

Cavs Need to Find a Way to Properly Build Around Donovan Mitchell

The Cavaliers took a big swing at the trade deadline when they swung a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers that landed them James Harden, and while he was a better fit alongside Mitchell than Darius Garland, his postseason woes popped up again against the Knicks. For the past few years, Mitchell has simply had to shoulder too big a burden on the offensive side of the ball.

How can Cleveland improve this offseason? Well, holding onto Mitchell would be a start, and unless he forces his way out of town, it doesn’t look like he will be leaving anytime soon. Assuming that happens, though, Altman and the rest of the front office are going to have to find a way to beef up this roster, or else it could run the risk of losing Mitchell at some point in the future.