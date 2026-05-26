Unusual LeBron James Update Dragged the Cavaliers Into Spotlight

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Knicks just swept the Cavaliers out of the Eastern Conference Finals, capping their series with a 130-93 victory in Game 4.

Cleveland’s season has come to an end and various roster questions are already arising. However, one particular name keeps coming up as the most prominent.

LeBron James is a free agent this summer. His Lakers got swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Semifinals, and he has since said he does not know what his future holds.

ESPN had already reported rampant speculation around the league about a third stint in Cleveland, and LeBron even liked an Instagram post calling for his return.

LeBron James to Cleveland Cavaliers: What the Latest Rumor Says

ESPN Cleveland posted a clip on X where a caller who claims to have owned Corbo’s Bakery in Cleveland Heights said he has inside information straight from Charles Oakley.

“Okay, listen to me. I used to own Corbo’s Bakery. Charles Oakley came to my bakery all the time. He told me he’s met with Maverick Carter last week, and he told me LeBron James is 95% coming to Cleveland. And Charles Oakley and LeBron James and Maverick Carter are all good friends.”

This is a fan on a radio show, not a beat reporter or verified insider. But given everything swirling around LeBron’s free agency right now, Cleveland fans are not exactly in a mood to dismiss it.

Why a LeBron Return to Cleveland Actually Makes Sense

Sources have said that Cleveland remains a logical choice if he decides to play a 24th season; however, his salary would be significantly lower than the $52.6 million he earned in LA.

Some Cavaliers players have reportedly had exploratory conversations with him already, and Cleveland holds real cap flexibility heading into free agency.

The roster context matters too. A team that already has Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen would look like a genuine title contender with LeBron added. After getting swept, Cleveland needs something big, and there is no bigger addition available this offseason.

Mitchell deflected the question when asked about a LeBron return after the elimination. Not a denial, Just nothing. That kind of silence usually means something.

A bakery owner calling into a radio show is not Shams Charania. But with LeBron in free agency, the Cavaliers just eliminated, and months of credible reporting quietly building in the background, this rumor is landing in very fertile ground.