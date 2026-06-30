‘Tea Leaves’ Point to LeBron James’ Cavaliers Return, NBA Insider Says

LeBron James has not announced where he will play next.

But one ESPN insider believes the strongest clues point back to where it all began.

Speaking Tuesday on NBA Today, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin said the “tea leaves” surrounding James’ free agency increasingly suggest a third stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers could be the most likely outcome after the four-time NBA champion informed the Los Angeles Lakers he would continue his career elsewhere.

The comments came shortly after ESPN’s Shams Charania reported James had officially decided to leave Los Angeles after eight seasons, becoming the biggest name on the free-agent market.

McMenamin Sees Cleveland Clues

McMenamin noted that James was in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, when he decided to inform the Lakers he was moving on.

For the veteran NBA reporter, that detail was difficult to ignore.

“I mean, of all the places in the world where he could come to the conclusion that he’s going to be leaving the Lakers, and telling the Lakers he was going to be leaving it, it just so happens to be Akron, Ohio, Cleveland, Ohio,” McMenamin said. “I’m not going to say that’s all of the clues right there, but we have to read the tea leaves here.”

McMenamin added that several members of James’ inner circle are expected to meet with him in Ohio this week as discussions continue about the next phase of his career.

“It could be the best situation right down the road from where you grew up, 45 minutes from Akron with the Cavs for a third stint,” McMenamin said.

Cavaliers Already Preserving Flexibility

McMenamin’s comments also align with reporting from The Athletic’s Joe Vardon, who revealed that Cleveland is already structuring its offseason to preserve financial flexibility should James decide to return.

Before James decided to leave Los Angeles, James Harden declined his $42.3 million player option and became an unrestricted free agent. While Harden is widely expected to re-sign with the Cavaliers, Vardon reported that the two sides are intentionally delaying a new agreement.

“On Monday, Harden declined his $42.3 million player’s option and is now a free agent,” Vardon wrote. “He is expected to return to Cleveland on a new contract, but Harden is waiting to sign to give the Cavs the flexibility they need to make a move like adding LeBron for next season, according to a league source who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe ongoing deliberations.”

According to Vardon, Cleveland still needs to shed roughly $16 million in salary to unlock the larger non-taxpayer mid-level exception, a tool that would significantly strengthen the Cavaliers’ ability to make a competitive offer to James.

Without that additional flexibility, Cleveland would struggle to compete with teams such as the Golden State Warriors, who are also viewed as one of the leading contenders for James.

The report suggests the Cavaliers are doing more than simply hoping for another homecoming—they are actively keeping every possible pathway open.

LeBron Exploring Every Option

Despite the growing momentum surrounding Cleveland, James has not narrowed his list publicly.

Later on Tuesday, McMenamin reported on X that the 41-year-old intends to conduct a full evaluation of the market before making his decision.

“LeBron James has instructed Rich Paul to talk to everyone around the league who is interested in him playing for them and come back to him with what the options are so he can make his decision,” McMenamin wrote, citing a source familiar with James’ thinking.

That approach mirrors earlier reporting from Charania, who said James’ next destination will not be driven primarily by money but by happiness and the best opportunity to compete for another championship.

Cavaliers’ Ready-Made Contender Awaits

The Cavaliers are far from alone in pursuing James.

The Golden State Warriors remain heavily linked to the four-time MVP, while the Miami Heat are also expected to make their pitch once free agency unfolds.

Cleveland, however, offers something few teams can match: a championship-caliber roster that may require only one more superstar to become the favorite in the Eastern Conference.

The Cavaliers reached the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since James left the franchise in 2018, led by a core featuring All-Stars James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, former Defensive Player of the Year Evan Mobley and All-Star center Jarrett Allen. Harden is expected to return once Cleveland completes its salary-cap maneuvering.

That established foundation, combined with James’ deep ties to Northeast Ohio, is one reason McMenamin believes the Cavaliers stand out among the contenders.

Whether the “tea leaves” ultimately point to another homecoming remains to be seen.

But between McMenamin’s reporting, Cleveland’s efforts to preserve maximum financial flexibility and a roster already built to compete for a championship, the Cavaliers appear determined to give themselves every opportunity to bring the greatest player in franchise history back where it all began.