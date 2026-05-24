LeBron James Told Cleveland Return Could Revive ‘LeGM’ Powers

After eight seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James is expected to enter free agency this summer. James has yet to decide what’s next for him, but a former teammate recently urged him to return to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Speaking on a recent episode of the Road Trippin’ podcast, Channing Frye answered some hard-hitting questions about the NBA. Frye was asked about the future of “The King” and where he wants to see him next.

“Go back to Cleveland,” Frye said, via Sports Illustrated. “That’s what I wanna see. Go back home, last year, let’s get it done. Cleveland can move on from James Harden, so now they have a ball-handler. They have a guy who can play four different positions. He’ll make ’em tougher, or he’ll call ’em out and get ’em traded, either one. I mean, it’s just facts.”

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James had a ton of influence on the Cavaliers, especially during his second stint from 2014 to 2018. He still has pull within the Lakers, but the franchise has shifted their focus to Luka Doncic.

In Cleveland, there’s a huge chance he’ll be the No. 1 guy in terms of influence, even more than Donovan Mitchell. The nickname “LeGM” was coined by fans for a reason, though former teammates like Frye were serious when talking about James’ front office powers.

Nevertheless, the Cavs are unlikely to come back from a 3-0 deficit against the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals. They are set to focus on their offseason plans sooner than later.

LeBron James’ Social Media Activity Fuels Cavs Return Rumors

Every move made by LeBron James on social media is calculated. His recent activity on Instagram has fueled rumors of his potential return to the Cavaliers, according to People.com.

On May 20, James liked an Instagram Stories post showing him on a Cavs jersey and was getting urged to “come home” to Cleveland.

Technically, James is not from Cleveland. He was born and raised in Akron, Ohio, which is less than an hour away from Cleveland.

Nevertheless, the Cavaliers will have to make some roster changes to accommodate James’ potential contract. They could also try to convince him to sign a cheaper contract, though that might not be the best approach to the franchise’s best player ever.

Future Still Undecided

Speaking to Steve Nash on the latest episode of their Mind The Game podcast, LeBron James revealed that he has yet to decide on his future. However, James also revealed the timeline of when he’s likely to make a decision.

“I think at some point, up in June, late June, as July rolls around, free agency gets going,” James said, via NBA.com. “As July’s rolling maybe into August, we start to kind of get a feel of what my future may look like, if it’s continuing to play the game that I love— which I know I can still give so much to the game, and play at a high level— or if it’s not. But I have not gotten to that point yet.”

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At 41 years old, James is still among the best players in the NBA. He’s no longer the No. 1 option, but he averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 60 games.